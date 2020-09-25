Realme Narzo 20A low budget smartphone

Realme India is ready to launch its new smartphone of the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 20 A. The smartphone was launched on September, 21.

Realme Narzo 20 A Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 A has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 A x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 for protection of the display.

Realme Narzo 20 A is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver ) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Narzo 20 A will be available in two different RAM & storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Realme Narzo 20 A Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme Narzo 20 A comes with the triple camera setup, 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera with f/2.1 aperture.

Realme Narzo 20 A Miscellaneous Features

Realme Narzo 20 A has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W micro-USB 2.0. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 20 A Price & Availability

Realme Narzo 20 A will be available in two different colors, Glory Silver & Victory Blue. Coming to the price, because of different storage variant prices are also different, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.8,499 & 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.9,499.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

