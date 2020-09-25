Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart Charger

Realme India is ready to launch its new smartphone of the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The smartphone was launched on September, 21.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 Pro x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses for protection of the display.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-Core (2 x 2.05GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G52 MC4 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available in two different RAM & storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot available in the phone.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with the quad-camera setup, 48MP camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. It has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.1 aperture.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price & Availability

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be available in two different colors, White Knight & Black Ninja. Coming to the price, because of different storage variant prices are also different, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.14,999 & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.16,999.

