Realme C15 mid-range smartphone with 6000mAh battery

Realme is ready to launch its new C-series smartphone Realme C15. This is the companies latest mid-range smartphone. They confirm this through their official website. The smartphone will be launch on the 18th of August at 12:30 PM.

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 has a 6.5” FHD+ display (720 x 1560 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and frame & back is aluminum build.

Realme C15 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-Core (2.3GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with realme UI 1.0.

Realme C15 will be available in two different RAM & single storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD card slot available on the phone.

Realme C15 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme C15 comes with the Quad camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with f/2.2 aperture & AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme C15 Miscellaneous Features

Realme C15 has a 6000mAh non-removable long-lasting battery with 18W fast charging. Other features include Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C15 Price & Availability

Realme C15 will be available in two different colors- Marine Blue & Seagull Silver. Coming to the price, Realme C15 is likely to cost around €169.99 (approximately Rs.14,000).

For watching launch event click here

