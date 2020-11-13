Realme 7 5G expected to launch on November,19

Realme expected to launch its new latest smartphones, Realme 7 5G. The smartphone will be launch on November, 19 at 10:00 AM.

Realme 7 5G Specifications

Realme 7 5G has a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front for the protection of the screen.

Realme 7 5G is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimmensity 720 5G Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0.

Realme 7 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Realme 7 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme 7 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.1 aperture.

Realme 7 5G Miscellaneous Features

Realme 7 5G has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Realme 7 5G Price & Availability

Realme 7 5G will be available in three different colors, Blue, Silver & Mint. Coming to the price, Realme 7 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.17,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

