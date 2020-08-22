Oppo A53 mid-range smartphone will be launch on August 27

Oppo is ready to launch its new mid-range smartphone, Oppo A53. It is the latest upcoming smartphone of Oppo A-series. The smartphone will be launched on August 25, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST.

Oppo A53 Specifications

Oppo A53 has a 6.5” FHD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has glass on its front & back and the frame is of plastic build.

Oppo A53 is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core (4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 240 & 4 x 1.6GHz Kryo 240) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo A53 will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Oppo A53 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo A53 comes with the triple camera setup, 16MP main rear camera with autofocus. It has a 2MP camera for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera with 1.0µm pixels & f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A53 Miscellaneous Features

Oppo A53 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A53 Price & Availability

Oppo A53 will be available in two different colors – Electric Black & Fancy Blue. Coming to the price, because the phone has average features, the price will also average. Oppo A53 has a cost of €140 (approximately Rs.12,000).



