Nokia 5.3 launching in India at Rs.15,499

Nokia the most trusted brand in India launched its new smartphone Nokia 5.3. It is the mid-range smartphone by Nokia. The smartphone was launched on April 02, 2020.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla glasses 3 on its front and back & frame is plastic build.

Nokia 5.3 is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Android One.

Nokia 5.3 will be available in three different RAM & single storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Nokia 5.3 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Nokia 5.3 comes with the Quad camera setup, 13MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera. It has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera. At last, it has a 2MP for macro images. For selfies, it has an 8MP wide-angle front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 5.3 Miscellaneous Features

Nokia 5.3 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.3 Price & Availability

Nokia 5.3 will be available in three different colors- Cyan, Sand & Charcoal. Coming to the price, because of different RAM & storage variants prices are also different, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.10,499 and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.13,999 and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.15,499.

