Nokia

Nokia 5.3 launching in India at Rs.15,499

Nokia the most trusted brand in India launched its new smartphone Nokia 5.3. It is the mid-range smartphone by Nokia. The smartphone was launched on April 02, 2020.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla glasses 3 on its front and back & frame is plastic build.

Nokia 5.3 is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver) with  Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Android One.

Nokia 5.3 will be available in three different RAM & single storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Nokia 5.3 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Nokia 5.3 comes with the Quad camera setup, 13MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera. It has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera. At last, it has a 2MP for macro images. For selfies, it has an 8MP wide-angle front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 5.3 Miscellaneous Features

Nokia 5.3 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.3 Price & Availability

Nokia 5.3 will be available in three different colors- Cyan, Sand & Charcoal. Coming to the price, because of different RAM & storage variants prices are also different, 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.10,499 and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.13,999 and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.15,499.

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  2. Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12
  5. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  6. Redmi 9 low-budget smartphone launched in India
  7. Realme 7 & 7 Pro will be launch on September 3, 2020
  8. Realme C15 will launch on July 28 with 6000mAh battery
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom expected to launch in India
  10. Nokia C3 low budget smartphone is expected to launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *