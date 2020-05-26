Motorola mid range smartphone launched in India

Motorola G8 Power Lite has finally launched in India. This is the company’s latest mid range smartphone which was unveiled in the country on May 21st and is available for purchase via Flipkart.com starting May 29th,2020.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Specifications

Motorola G8 Power Lite has 6.50” HD+ ( 720 x 1600 pixels ) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has glass on its front and frame & back is plastic build.



Motorola G8 Power Lite is powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 ( Octa-Core 4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 ) with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 9 (Pie).

Motorola G8 Power Lite will be available in single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal Storage. It also supports expandable storage upto 64 GB.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Camera Features

Coming to the imaging features, Motorola G8 Power Lite comes with triple camera setup with 16 MP main rear camera with 1.0 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture. It has 2 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for close angle images. At last it also has a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has 8 MP punch hole front camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Miscellaneous Features

Motorola G8 Power Lite has a non-removable 5000 mAh long lasting battery with 10W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Price & Availability

Motorola G8 Power Lite will be available in single color with different shades- Arctic Blue & Royal Blue. Because of same RAM & storage variants, price will vary as per specifications.



Motorola G8 Power Lite is available for Rs.8,999. The smartphone is available readily on Flipkart staring 29th May, 2020.

