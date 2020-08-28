Motorola

Motorola G9 Play launched in India

Motorola launched its new smartphone Motorola G9 Play. The smartphone was announced on August 24, 2020, and launched on August 28, 2020.

Motorola G9 Play Specifications

Motorola G9 Play has a 6.55” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has glass on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Motorola G9 Play is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core (8 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260) with  Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Motorola G9 Play will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.

Motorola G9 Play Camera Features

On the imaging features, Motorola G9 PLAY comes with the Triple camera setup, a 48MP camera with 0.8µm & f/1.8 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP wide-angle front camera with 1.12µm & f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola G9 Play Miscellaneous Features

Motorola G9 Play has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 20W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G network. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola G9 Play Price & Availability

Motorola G9 Play will be available in three different colors- Forest Green, Sapphire Blue & Spring Pink. Coming to the price, Motorola G9 Play is likely to cost around 169.99 (approximately Rs.14,000).

