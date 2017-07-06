Idea Cellular has launched a new FRC for Vivo customers who want to join the network. The First Recharge Coupon is as of now Kerala exclusive and might be extended to whole of the country.

The Vivo Idea First Recharge Coupon is priced at Rs. 302 and offers Unlimited Local & STD Idea to Idea calls & 1.5 GB data per day. All Local & STD calls on other networks would be charged at 1.5p/sec.

Only thing good about this offer is 1.5 GB data per day since Idea is already offering a similar FRC offering Idea to Idea Unlimited Calls with 1GB data per day for Rs. 301 and it is not exclusive to only Vivo users, all 4G handset users can avail FRC 301 and enjoy Unlimited Idea to Idea calling with 1GB data per day.

Idea Vivo FRC – Unlimited Calling, 1.5 GB data/day, 84 days

301 4G Handset Customers (Validity 84 Days): Unlimited Local/STD Onnet Calls*. Unlimited 4G/3G/2G data per day for 4G handsets only (Speed to reduce @80 kbps post 1GB/day). Local/STD Offnet Calls at 1.5p/Sec. Non 4G-Handset customers (Validity 35 Days): Unlimited Local/STD Onnet Calls*. 2GB 4G/3G/2G data. Local/STD Offnet Calls at 1.5p/Sec. Post 3000 mins Local/STD Offnet Calls at 1.5p/Sec. Non 4G-Handset customers (Validity 35 Days): Unlimited Local/STD Onnet Calls + 3000 mins for Local/STD Offnet Calls*. 2GB 4G/3G/2G data. Post 3000 mins Local/STD Offnet Calls at 1.5p/Sec. 35/84 days 302 Select VIVO 4G HS customers (Val 84 Days): Unlimited Local/STD Onnet Calls*. Unlimited 4G/3G/2G data/day for 4G HS only (Speed to reduce @80 kbps post 1.5GB/day). Local/STD Offnet Calls at 1.5p/Sec. 84 days

The Fair Usage Policy on both FRC for calls is as below :

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

In Kerala, Idea has not launched FRC 395 yet but if you want Unlimited Local & STD Calls on any network and 1GB data per day you can go for Idea FRC 451 having validity of 84 days.

