Reliance Jio started offering Unlimited Data at night when it launched its Trails and also when it launched Preview offer. But later on, Reliance withdrew Night Unlimited and incumbents operators like Airtel & Vodafone launched Night Unlimited Packs to attract customers.

Vodafone officially launched Super Nights Packs but Airtel has not yet announced anything officially but its Night Unlimited Pack is live in Kolkata. And today we have spotted Night Unlimited Pack on Idea’s website, the pack is live for Haryana and offers Unlimited Data (4G/3G/2G) for 1 Night.

Priced at Rs. 31, Idea offers Unlimited 4G/3G/2G data from 12 AM to 6 AM and it can be recharged Online, via Offline Retailer, via MyIdea App or by dialing USSD Code – *150*31#, just make sure you have enough balance when you dial this code. At Rs. 31, the cost of per hour Unlimited Data comes out to be around Rs. 5 per hour which is less than what Vodafone has announced.

Idea Unlimited Night Pack 2017

Name of the Pack Night Unlimited Pack Price of the Pack Rs. 31 Data Benefits Unlimited 4G/3G/2G data during night Night Hours 12 AM to 6 AM USSD Code *150*31# Available from 04 July, 2017 Available in Haryana only as of now

We will being Circle Wise Price of the Idea Night Unlimited Pack once they go live. You can check the circle wise price of Vodafone SuperNight Packs on this page and read more about Airtel’s Night Unlimited Pack in Kolkata on this page.

