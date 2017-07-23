Idea & Airtel starts offering Unlimited Data & Calls for Rs. 399

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plans once again and introduced a new Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Calls & 1 GB data per day for 84 days. Airtel, Idea & Vodafone too revised their plans (FRC) for new customers offering similar benefits with 84 days validity.

And finally today Airtel & Idea has started offering exactly similar benefits to existing customers. Airtel & Idea too are offering Unlimited Calling (with FUP) and 1 GB 4G data per day for 84 in Rs. 399.

Tough the Airtel & Idea 399 Plans are not listed anywhere till now, you can dial *121# from your Idea or Airtel number or else you can install MyIdea or MyAirtel app respectively to know your best offer.

Just to remind you, Airtel is already offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days for new customers joining Airtel with its FRC 449. Idea too has launched various FRC (FRC 447, FRC 453, FRC 395 and more) for customers joining its network and offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days. Vodafone too has launched FRC 449 for users wanting to join Vodafone network and offering similar offer for 84 days.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings



