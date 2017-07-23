Unlimited Plans

Idea & Airtel starts offering Unlimited Data & Calls for Rs. 399

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Idea Plan 84 days 84 GB 399

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio revised its Prepaid Plans once again and introduced a new Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Calls & 1 GB data per day for 84 days. Airtel, Idea & Vodafone too revised their plans (FRC) for new customers offering similar benefits with 84 days validity.

And finally today Airtel & Idea has started offering exactly similar benefits to existing customers. Airtel & Idea too are offering Unlimited Calling (with FUP) and 1 GB 4G data per day for 84 in Rs. 399.

Tough the Airtel & Idea 399 Plans are not listed anywhere till now, you can dial *121# from your Idea or Airtel number or else you can install MyIdea or MyAirtel app respectively to know your best offer.

Idea 399 Plan 84 days 84 GB

Airtel 84 Days 84 GB Plan 399Just to remind you, Airtel is already offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days for new customers joining Airtel with its FRC 449. Idea too has launched various FRC (FRC 447, FRC 453, FRC 395 and more) for customers joining its network and offering Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days. Vodafone too has launched FRC 449 for users wanting to join Vodafone network and offering similar offer for 84 days.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Idea & Airtel starts offering Unlimited Data & Calls for Rs. 399, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Idea starts offering up to 5GB daily data, Unlimited Packs updated in Punjab circle
  2. Airtel introduces New Unlimited Plans offering up to 2.5 GB data/day
  3. Idea introduces Unlimited Pack 699 offering 2GB data per day in Himachal Pradesh
  4. Airtel offering 70 days of Unlimited Fun with in Rs. 244
  5. Airtel starts offering up to 5GB data/day along with Unlimited Calling
  6. Idea Cellular introduces New FRC offering Unlimited Calls & 1 GB data per day for 84 days
  7. Airtel starts offering 1GB/2GB/3GB data per day for Airtel 4G Dongle Users
  8. Airtel offering Unlimited Data & Calls in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Tamil Nadu for Rs. 445
  9. Idea now offering Unlimited Calling & Data for existing customers
  10. Idea Cellular joins the Night Unlimited Race, starts offering Night Unlimited in Haryana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *