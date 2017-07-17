Idea 84 Days Plan is being offered by Idea in 2 options. One Idea 84 Days Plan offers Unlimited Idea to Idea Calls & 84 GB Data for 84 days. Other Idea 84 Days Plan offers Unlimited Calling with 84 GB data for 84 days.

Idea 84 Days Plan – 84 GB data & Unlimited Idea to Idea Calls

Under Idea 297 Plan, Idea is offering 84 GB data (1GB daily) along with Unlimited Idea to Idea calls for 84 days. The price of the Idea 297 Plan differs from circle to circle and exact price ranges from Rs. 289 to Rs. 303. Visit this page to know exact price in your circle.

This Idea 84 Days Plan is available for Rs. 289 in Chennai & Tamil Nadu, for Rs. 292 in Gujarat, for Rs. 295 in Maharashtra & Goa, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telengana and Himachal Pradesh, for Rs. 296 in Jammu & Kashmir & Orissa, for Rs. 297 in Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, North East & Punjab, for Rs. 298 in Rajasthan, Rs. 301 in Rajasthan, Kerala, Kolkata, UP East & West Bengal, for Rs. 302 in UP West & Rs. 303 in Mumbai.

Idea 84 Days Plan – 84 GB data & Unlimited Local & STD Calls

Under Idea 395 Plan and Idea 447 Plan, Idea is offering 84 GB data ( 1GB daily) along with Unlimited Calls for 84 days. Similar to Idea 297 Plan, exact price of the plan in different circles differs and ranges from Rs. 437 to Rs. 452. For Idea 395 Plan, visit this page and for Idea 447 Plan, visit this page.

This Idea 84 Days Plan is available for Rs. 437 in Chennai & Tamil Nadu, Rs 444 in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Rs. 445 in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, for Rs. 446 in Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa & Orissa, for Rs. 447 in Assam, Kolkatta, North East India, Punjab & West Bengal, for Rs. 448 in Jammu & Kashmir, Mumbai, Rajasthan & UP East, for Rs. 449 in Karnataka, for Rs. 451 in Bihar & Jharkhand and Kerala, for Rs. 452 in UP West and for Rs. 453 in Delhi.

For Orissa, Rajasthan & UP East and few other circle, for Idea 84 Days Plan you can check out the Idea 395 Plan with 84 days validity.

Idea 84 Days Plan – Alternative?

Not just Idea, Vodafone, Airtel & Jio too are offering Plan with 84 days validity.

Airtel is offering similar benefits with its is offering similar benefits with its Airtel 293 Plan under which it is offering Unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls & 84 GB (1GB data) for 84 days & under Airtel 449 Plan , Airtel is offering Unlimited Calls with 84 GB data for 84 days.

Reliance Jio too is offering Unlimited Calls – Local, STD & Roaming with 84 GB data (1 GB daily) for 84 days under its too is offering Unlimited Calls – Local, STD & Roaming with 84 GB data (1 GB daily) for 84 days under its Jio 399 Plan.

Vodafone with its with its Vodafone 449 Plan is also offering Unlimited Calling with 84 GB (1GB daily) daily data for 84 days.

BSNL is not exactly offering any 84 days Plan but with its BSNL 666 Sixer Plan, it is offering Unlimited Calling & 120 (2GB data per day) for 60 days. And lastly,is not exactly offering any 84 days Plan but with itsit is offering Unlimited Calling & 120 (2GB data per day) for 60 days.

Idea 84 Days Plan – Fair Usage Policy

The Idea 84 Days Plan Fair Usage Policy for calls is as below :

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Idea 84 Days Plan – Conditions

The above mentioned Idea 84 Days Plan are available as First Recharge Coupon or FRC and can be availed only with a new connection only. Also the plans are available for 4G Handset users with 4G SIM. You can order your new Idea SIM with Idea 84 Days Plan on Idea Website.

Idea 84 Days Plan for Vivo & Motorola customers

Idea has recently started teaming with Handset manufactures for offering special & customised recharges. One such recharge is available for Moto E4/E4 Plus customers under Idea 443 Plan where Idea customers can make Unlimited Calls & get 84 GB data for 84 days. You can read more on this page.

Also Idea has tied up Vivo for Idea 302 Plan offering Unlimited Local & STD Idea to Idea call and 1.5 GB data daily for 84 days. You can read more at this page.

GD Star Rating

loading...



