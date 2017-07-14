Just a couple of days ago, Reliance Jio had launched its Jio 399 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data for 84 days and as a counter offer, Idea Cellular (Idea 453 Plan) also launched its Plan offering similar benefits.

Idea 453 Plan – Complete Details

As per a report by NDTV, Idea Cellular has launched a new Plan to take on Reliance Jio 399 Plan. Idea 453 Plan has been launched and it offers Unlimited Local & STD Calls (with FUP) & 1 GB 4G/3G data for 84 days.

However when we searched the Official Idea Website, we could find the Plan listed only for Delhi telecom circle as of now and only for New Customers as Idea 453 Plan is a FRC and not for existing customers.

Idea 453 Plan – Alternatives?

Also Idea has similar Plans offering 84 days of Calling & Data in Rs. 395 with Idea 395 Plan and for Idea to Idea Calls & 1GB data daily, Idea 297 Plan is also available for 84 days validity. Both Idea 395 Plan & Idea 297 Plan are also only for new customers as of now.

Idea 453 Plan – Fair Usage Policy

The Fair Usage Policy for calls is as below :

3000 minutes outgoing calls in a offer period or

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

We will keep tracking more information and update as soon as we get to know more about it.

