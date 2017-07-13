Idea

Moto E4 & E4 Plus customer can now get Unlimited Calls & Data for 84 days

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Idea 443 PlanIf you are planning to buy Motorola E4 or E4 Plus, we have a good news for you. Motorola has tied up with Idea offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 84 GB data for 84 days. Yes, Idea is offering 84 days of Unlimited Calling & Data for every Moto E4 & E4 Plus customers.

Motorola launched Moto E4 & E4 Plus just yesterday for Rs. 8999 and Rs. 9999 on Flipkart.com. Moto E4 Plus went on sale earlier today and E4 will be available at all leading stores. 

Motorola customers need to do a recharge of Rs. 443 to avail the Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 84 GB Data without any Daily Data limit. Idea updated the offer on its facebook page and you can avail it now.

A similar FRC was launched by Idea few days back for Vivo users for Rs. 302 offering Unlimited Idea to Idea calls (Local & STD both) along with 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days.

Idea 443 Plan MotoIdea 443 Plan – 84 days, Unlimited Calls, 84 GB Data exclusively for Moto E4 & Moto E4 Plus 

Plan NameIdea 443 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 443
BenefitsUnlimited Local & STD Calls
Call BenefitsTo Any Network in India
Data Benefits84 GB 4G data
Validity84 days
StatusOngoing Offer
Available from12th July 2017
ConditionOnly for Moto E4 & E4 Plus customers

Just to remind you, another round of tariff wars has started this month with Reliance Jio launching Jio 399 Plan. Airtel too is offering similar plan for 84 days for Rs. 449 and Vodafone & BSNL too have joined tariff wars with FRC 449 for 84 days & BSNL Sixer 666 Plan for 60 days.

You can read more about each Plan at this page.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Moto E4 & E4 Plus customer can now get Unlimited Calls & Data for 84 days, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Idea launches FRC for Vivo users, offers Unlimited Calling & Data for 84 days
  2. Idea Cellular introduces New FRC offering Unlimited Calls & 1 GB data per day for 84 days
  3. Idea 447 Plan – In 447, 84 days, Unlimited Calls, 1GB data/day [Circle Wise Details]
  4. Airtel launches new Unlimited FRC with 1GB data/day & Unlimited Calls for 84 days
  5. Airtel 349 Plan – In 349 – 28 days, Unlimited Local & STD Calls, 1GB data/day
  6. Airtel 399 Plan – In 399 get 28 days, Unlimited Local & STD Calls, 1GB data/day
  7. Idea 395 Plan – In 395 84 days, Unlimited Calls & 84 GB [Circle Wise Details]
  8. Airtel 449 Plan – In 449, Unlimited Calls & 1GB data/day for 84 days [Circle Wise Details]
  9. Airtel 293 Plan – In 293, 84 GB data, Unlimited Calls, 84 days [Circle Wise Details]
  10. Airtel launches new Unlimited Calling Plan for Prepaid customer across India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *