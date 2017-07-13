If you are planning to buy Motorola E4 or E4 Plus, we have a good news for you. Motorola has tied up with Idea offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 84 GB data for 84 days. Yes, Idea is offering 84 days of Unlimited Calling & Data for every Moto E4 & E4 Plus customers.
Motorola launched Moto E4 & E4 Plus just yesterday for Rs. 8999 and Rs. 9999 on Flipkart.com. Moto E4 Plus went on sale earlier today and E4 will be available at all leading stores.
Motorola customers need to do a recharge of Rs. 443 to avail the Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 84 GB Data without any Daily Data limit. Idea updated the offer on its facebook page and you can avail it now.
A similar FRC was launched by Idea few days back for Vivo users for Rs. 302 offering Unlimited Idea to Idea calls (Local & STD both) along with 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days.
|Plan Name
|Idea 443 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 443
|Benefits
|Unlimited Local & STD Calls
|Call Benefits
|To Any Network in India
|Data Benefits
|84 GB 4G data
|Validity
|84 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Available from
|12th July 2017
|Condition
|Only for Moto E4 & E4 Plus customers
Just to remind you, another round of tariff wars has started this month with Reliance Jio launching Jio 399 Plan. Airtel too is offering similar plan for 84 days for Rs. 449 and Vodafone & BSNL too have joined tariff wars with FRC 449 for 84 days & BSNL Sixer 666 Plan for 60 days.
You can read more about each Plan at this page.
