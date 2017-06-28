BSNL Sixer 666 Plan – In 666 Sixer Unlimited Calling, 2GB/Day Data 60 day

BSNL

BSNL 666 Plan SixerBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new offer today offering Unlimited Calling & Data for its customers across the country. Earlier this month, BSNL had launched BSNL Chauka 444 Plan offering 4GB data per day for Rs. 444 for 90 days.

Named BSNL Sixer 666 Plan, the Plan as the name suggests is priced at Rs. 666 and offer Unlimited Calling on all networks across India and also offers 2GB data per day. The Validity of the Plan is also more than a month at 60 days.

BSNL Sixer 666 Plan – For 666 Sixer Unlimited Calling, 2GB/Day Data 60 day

Name of the Plan

BSNL Sixer 666 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 666 (Price may vary circle to circle)
Calling BenefitsUnlimited Calling across India, all networks
Data Benefits2GB data/day
Validity of the Plan60 days
Available from28th June, 2017

BSNL 666 Sixer Plan is not a Special Tariff Voucher, you should visit this page to know more about it, how to recharge it.

