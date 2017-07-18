Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a Promotional Prepaid Plan for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana circle. The BSNL Pratibha Plan would be available from 15th July, 2017 for next 90 days (till 12th October, 2017).

What Special About BSNL Pratibha Plan?

BSNL Pratibha Plan is available for students only on submission of ID Card and Rank card of the competitive exams such as NEET, EAMCT etc. If the student is a minor, connection will be provided in the name of parent by collecting POA & POI of parent along with the ID card and rank card of the student.

Apart from being Students only Plan, it offers Unlimited Free Calling to One Local BSNL Number. At Rs. 49 (talk time of Rs. 20, effective cost is Rs. 29), it is one of the cheapest option to make calls to 1 dedicated BSNL number.

BSNL Pratibha Plan – Complete Details

As already discussed, BSNL Pratibha Plan is available to only students, the cost too is kept too to attract them. At just Rs. 49, it offers Rs. 20 as talk time in main account and comes with validity of 180 days.

Also it offers promotional 300 Local & National SMS for 30 days along with 3GB data, data too comes with a validity of 30 days.

The calls rates for all Local & National calls is 1p/sec and Roaming calls can be made at standard roaming tariffs.

Can you Migrate to BSNL Pratibha Plan?

No, existing customers cannot migrate to this plan but only new connections can be taken under this plan.

How to extend validity of BSNL Pratibha Plan?

The validity of BSNL Pratibha Plan can be extended by recharging with Plan Voucher 49 or you can also send SMS PRATIBHA to 123 to extend the validity further by 180 days.

How to add 1 Local BSNL Number for Free calling in BSNL Pratibha Plan?

Customer may register one local Onnet Mobile/ Landline Number ( parent number) through self care by SMS to get unlimited free calling to the registered number in following format:

Registration: FFE <On Net LL/Mobile NUMBER> to 123.

Modification: FFM <Old Number> <New Number> to 123.

Rs. 10 will be charged for changing Local BSNL Number.

You can read more Terms & Conditions on this link.

