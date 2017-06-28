BSNL

BSNL to offer more Data for its Postpaid users from 01st July 2017

BSNL Postpaid Plans Data Benefits 2017Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all to revise its Postpaid Plan across the country. The revision of the Postpaid Plans would mean more data for its Postpaid users but only for the next 90 days.

As of now BSNL is running a similar Promotional Data Offer for its Postpaid Customers offering 250 MB, 1000 MB, 2000 MB, 3000 MB & 5000 MB data every month (billing cycle) under Plan-99, Plan 225, Plan 325, Plan 525 & Plan 725 respectively.

From 01st July, 2017, BSNL will increase the data under the above mentioned Plans and offer 1 GB, 3 GB, 5 GB, 8 GB & 10 GB data every month (billing cycle) under Plan-99, Plan 225, Plan 325, Plan 525 & Plan 725 respectively for next 90 days i.e. till 30th September, 2017.

ParticularsExisting Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB)Enhanced Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB)Enhanced Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB)
Offer PeriodBase Data01.04.2017 to 30.06.201701.07.2017 to 30.09.2017
Plan-99Nil250 MB1 GB
Plan-225200 MB1000 MB3 GB
Plan-325250 MB2000 MB5 GB
Plan-525500 MB3000 MB8 GB
Plan-7251000 MB5000 MB10 GB

BSNL had few days ago revised its Add Ons Plans for its Postpaid Data Customers offering up to 30 GB data to its Postpaid customers. You can read complete details on this page.

