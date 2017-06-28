BSNL to offer more Data for its Postpaid users from 01st July 2017

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all to revise its Postpaid Plan across the country. The revision of the Postpaid Plans would mean more data for its Postpaid users but only for the next 90 days.

As of now BSNL is running a similar Promotional Data Offer for its Postpaid Customers offering 250 MB, 1000 MB, 2000 MB, 3000 MB & 5000 MB data every month (billing cycle) under Plan-99, Plan 225, Plan 325, Plan 525 & Plan 725 respectively.

From 01st July, 2017, BSNL will increase the data under the above mentioned Plans and offer 1 GB, 3 GB, 5 GB, 8 GB & 10 GB data every month (billing cycle) under Plan-99, Plan 225, Plan 325, Plan 525 & Plan 725 respectively for next 90 days i.e. till 30th September, 2017.

Particulars Existing Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB) Enhanced Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB) Enhanced Free Data Usage in Home LSA & National Roaming (MB) Offer Period Base Data 01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017 01.07.2017 to 30.09.2017 Plan-99 Nil 250 MB 1 GB Plan-225 200 MB 1000 MB 3 GB Plan-325 250 MB 2000 MB 5 GB Plan-525 500 MB 3000 MB 8 GB Plan-725 1000 MB 5000 MB 10 GB

BSNL had few days ago revised its Add Ons Plans for its Postpaid Data Customers offering up to 30 GB data to its Postpaid customers. You can read complete details on this page.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



