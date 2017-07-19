BSNL

BSNL launches Postpaid Dev Bhoomi Plan for Rs. 475 offering 1GB data per day and more

BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan HP 475 PostpaidBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Postpaid Plan, the BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan with a monthly rental of Rs. 475 (GST Extra). BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan is available in Himachal Pradesh telecom circle as of now.

Talking in details about BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan, the Postpaid Plan launched by BSNL is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network, 1GB 3G data per day, 475 min for calling on other network and 475 Local & National SMS within a monthly billing cycle.

Any call on other network beyond 475 min would be charged at 30p/min. BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 475 (GST Extra).

BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan – Complete Details

Plan NameBSNL Dev Bhoomi 475 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 475 (GST Extra)
Calls Benefits 1Unlimited BSNL to BSNL Local & STD calls
Calls Benefits 2475 min for calls to other Local & National network
Data Benefits1GB data/day
ValidityMonthy Billing Cycle
StatusOngoing Offer
Available from19th July 2017
Condition 1Only for Himachal Pradesh telecom circle
Condition 2Only for Postpaid Customers

BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan is available in Himachal Pradesh telecom circle only.

