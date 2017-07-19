Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Postpaid Plan, the BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan with a monthly rental of Rs. 475 (GST Extra). BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan is available in Himachal Pradesh telecom circle as of now.

Talking in details about BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan, the Postpaid Plan launched by BSNL is offering Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network, 1GB 3G data per day, 475 min for calling on other network and 475 Local & National SMS within a monthly billing cycle.

Any call on other network beyond 475 min would be charged at 30p/min. BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 475 (GST Extra).

BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan – Complete Details

Plan Name BSNL Dev Bhoomi 475 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 475 (GST Extra) Calls Benefits 1 Unlimited BSNL to BSNL Local & STD calls Calls Benefits 2 475 min for calls to other Local & National network Data Benefits 1GB data/day Validity Monthy Billing Cycle Status Ongoing Offer Available from 19th July 2017 Condition 1 Only for Himachal Pradesh telecom circle Condition 2 Only for Postpaid Customers

BSNL Dev Bhoomi Plan is available in Himachal Pradesh telecom circle only.

