Asus Zenfone 7 & 7 Pro is expected to launch on September 01, 2020

Asus is ready to launch its new smartphone of Zenfone Series, Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro in India. Both the smartphone was announced on August 26, 2020, & expected to launch on September 1, 2020.

Asus Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro Specifications

Asus Zenfone 7 has a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 6 on its front & Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its back and the frame is aluminum build. While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro has a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 6 on its front & Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its back and the frame is aluminum build.

Asus Zenfone 7 is powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585 ) with Adreno 650 GPU.

While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Plus Octa-Core ( 1 x 3.1 GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585 ) with Adreno 650 GPU. Both phones come pre-loaded with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 out of the box.

Asus Zenfone 7 will be available in two different RAM with a single storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There are dedicated MicroSD slots available on the phone.

While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro will be available in single RAM with a single storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. There are dedicated MicroSD slots available on the phone.

Asus Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Asus Zenfone 7 comes with a triple camera setup 64MP main camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with Autofocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a Motorized flip-up triple camera setup.

While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes with triple camera setup a 64MP main camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with Autofocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a Motorized flip-up triple camera setup.

Asus Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Asus Zenfone 7 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging support. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is the phone is expected to have 5G support.

While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging support. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is the phone is expected to have 5G support.

Asus Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro Price & Availability

Asus Zenfone 7 & Zenfone 7 Pro both will be available in two different colors- Aurora Black & Pastel White. Coming to the price, because of the different features prices are also different. Asus Zenfone 7 is likely to cost around €600 (approximately Rs 47,999). While Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is likely to cost around €650 (approximately Rs 51,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about both devices.

