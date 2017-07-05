Airtel

Airtel launches 2 more Unlimited Calling Packs in Delhi

Check Out BSNL's Latest Sixer Plan - Rs. 666 offering Unlimited Calling & 2GB data/day for 60 days

Airtel Unlimited Calling Plans Delhi 2017Bharti Airtel has launched 2 more Unlimited Calling Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. Both the new Unlimited Calling Packs are for its existing customers as they are launched as Special Tariff Voucher and not as FRC.

Starting with Unlimited Calling Pack Rs. 169, Airtel is offering Unlimited Airtel to Airtel Local & STD calls along with 300 MB data for 28 days. In case you have a non 4G handset, you will get just 100 MB data instead of 300 MB for 28 days with Unlimited Calling as mentioned earlier.

The Unlimited Calling Pack 369 offers Unlimited Local & National calls along with 1GB data for 4G handset users and 100 MB data for non 4G handset users. The validity of this pack is also 28 days.

Name of the PackUnlimited Calling Pack 169Unlimited Calling Pack 369
Price of the PackRs. 169Rs. 369
Data Benefits (4G Handset)300 MB1GB
Data Benefits (Non 4G Handset)100 MB100 MB
Calling BenefitsUnlimited Airtel to Airtel Local & STD callsUnlimited Local & STD calls
Validity28 days28 days
Available for Existing customersExisting customers

Apart from these newly launched Unlimited Packs, Airtel offers few more Unlimited Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle, you can check more on this page.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Airtel launches 2 more Unlimited Calling Packs in Delhi, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Exclusive : Airtel to launch Unlimited Night Data Packs soon
  2. Airtel Weekly Unlimited Packs Details [Circle Wise]
  3. Airtel Delhi Unlimited Calling Plans 2017 [Complete Details]
  4. Airtel launches new Unlimited Calling Plan for Prepaid customer across India
  5. Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs
  6. Airtel offering 1GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for Rs. 101 [Odisha Special]
  7. Airtel AP Unlimited Calling Plans 2017
  8. Aircel launches 2 New Unlimited Calling Packs in Assam
  9. Airtel to Airtel AP & Telengana Unlimited Calling Plans 2017
  10. Airtel launches new Unlimited FRC with 1GB data/day & Unlimited Calls for 84 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *