Bharti Airtel has launched 2 more Unlimited Calling Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. Both the new Unlimited Calling Packs are for its existing customers as they are launched as Special Tariff Voucher and not as FRC.

Starting with Unlimited Calling Pack Rs. 169, Airtel is offering Unlimited Airtel to Airtel Local & STD calls along with 300 MB data for 28 days. In case you have a non 4G handset, you will get just 100 MB data instead of 300 MB for 28 days with Unlimited Calling as mentioned earlier.

The Unlimited Calling Pack 369 offers Unlimited Local & National calls along with 1GB data for 4G handset users and 100 MB data for non 4G handset users. The validity of this pack is also 28 days.

Name of the Pack Unlimited Calling Pack 169 Unlimited Calling Pack 369 Price of the Pack Rs. 169 Rs. 369 Data Benefits (4G Handset) 300 MB 1GB Data Benefits (Non 4G Handset) 100 MB 100 MB Calling Benefits Unlimited Airtel to Airtel Local & STD calls Unlimited Local & STD calls Validity 28 days 28 days Available for Existing customers Existing customers

Apart from these newly launched Unlimited Packs, Airtel offers few more Unlimited Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle, you can check more on this page.

