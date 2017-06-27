Airtel offering 1GB data per day with Unlimited Calling for Rs. 101 [Odisha Special]

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new First Recharge Coupon for its prospective customers in Odisha telecom circle. The new First Recharge Coupon for Odisha offers 1GB data per day and Unlimited Local & STD Calls at per day cost of just Rs. 1.2.

The First Recharge Coupon for Odisha circle is priced at Rs. 101 and offers Unlimited Local & STD calls with 1GB data per day for 84 days. The benefits mentioned are only for 4G Handset user with 4G SIM. For non 4G Handset users, All Local & STD calls would be free along with 2GB data for just 35 days.

Even if you are not a new subscriber but have recently joined Airtel, you can avail the same as Second Recharge Option. Please confirm with the Customer Care to know if you are eligible for Second Recharge Option otherwise you would not get any benefits.

However the call are not Truly Unlimited and there is a FUP for calls as mentioned below :

3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

