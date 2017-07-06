Aircel

Aircel introduces Per Day 2G Data Packs for Punjab circle

Aircel 2G Net Packs Punjab 2017Aircel has introduced Per Day Net Packs for its customers in customers in Punjab telecom circle. Starting with a 5 days pack offering daily 1GB data, Aircel has introduced packs with 14 days, 21 days, 28 days, 45 days & 90 days validity as well.

Lowest priced daily net pack is available for Rs. 31 and offers 1GB data per day for 5 days. The Daily Net Pack 46 offers 1GB data per day for 14 days and you can activate it by dialing a USSD Code as well.

Next is Daily Net Pack 76 offering 1GB data daily for 21 days but this pack cannot be activated via USSD. The other Daily Net Packs are priced at Rs.91, Rs. 134 & 199 offering daily 1GB data for 28 days, 45 days & 90 days respectively. The Daily Net Pack 91 can also be activated via USSD Code.

Aircel 2G Net Packs Punjab 2017 | 2G Net Recharge Plan Offers Punjab

Price of the Net Pack

Daily Net BenefitsValidity
311 GB 2G Net per day5
461 GB 2G Net per day (*121*046#)14
711 GB 2G Net per day21
911 GB 2G Net per day (*121*0091#)28
1341 GB 2G Net per day45
1991 GB 2G Net per day

90

You can also check all the 2G Net Packs in Punjab on this dedicated page.

