Micromax Canvas 2 is the Unbreakable Canvas smartphone that comes with an year of Screen Warranty. We had already updated this blog when is was formally launched and once again just to update you about complete offer and details we have created this post.

Micromax re-launched Canvas 2 in May this year, you can read that complete story here. Micromax Canvas 2 comes with 1 Year of Free Calls & Data and also screen replacement offer in case it breaks down due to any reason within the first year and all this for Rs. 11,999.

Just to remind you, Micromax Canvas 2 comes with 5 Inch HD (720p) Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Android 7 Nougat supporting Multi-window, Reply in Notification Panel and Quick Settings.

It has Fingerprint scanner at the front, 3GB DDR3 RAM, 16GB Internal Storage, memory expandable slot supporting up to 64 GB, 3050 mAh battery and lastly 5MP front camera and 13MP shooter at the back.

Also Micromax Cavnas 2 comes with 4G VoLTE Support, dual SIM Capability and 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor under the hood.

Micromax Unbreakable Canvas 2 – Unbreakable Screen Airtel Unlimited Data Offer 1 Year

Micromax has joined hands with Airtel to launch a unique offer for any customer by Micromax Canvas 2 smartphone. Under the offer Unlimited Calling (Local & STD both) along with 1 GB 4G/3G Data per day (on 4G USIM only) is available for 1 year.

To activate the offer, a user need to insert the Airtel 4G sim in slot 1 (IMEI 1) of Canvas 2 and www.airtellive.com/offer to activate the offer. The offer is available to all new as well existing airtel customers.

The other terms & conditions of the offer are as below:

Offer is applicable for Existing as well as New Airtel customer

Offer can be availed only once the customer has an Activated Airtel SIM card

Offer can be availed only through Offers.airtel.in or airtellive.com/offers

Customer has to use Airtel Mobile data to avail the offer

In case of visiting the offer sites through WIFI connections, customer will be asked to enter his mobile number, there is chance of failure in this scenario as there is a delay in updation of the server, therefore recommended to visit the site through mobile data.

Offer applicable only once per Handset (Micromax Canvas 2- One IMEI eligible)

Offer applicable only on the First Sim slot of the Handset (Micromax Canvas 2)

Offer applicable only on one Airtel Prepaid number per Handset (Micromax -Canvas 2)

Fair Usage Policy ( FUP): 300 mins per day and 1200 mins per week

Offer includes Unlimited calling ( Local/ STD) both Airtel to Airtel and Airtel to Other Networks

SMS and Roaming services are not covered in the offer, Standard Circle rates will be applicable

Customer can also recharge main account balance, for any additional usage in Roaming, SMS

Post exceeding FUP limit customer rates for calling will be as per the standard rates of the circle

Data usage will stop after 1 GB consumption

1 GB data per day, day means – one day is defined as 12:00 am to 11:59 pm

Customer can recharge from available recharges for extra data, voice after exhausting the quota provided in the offer

Duration of the Offer: 365 days from the day of claiming the offer/ inserting Airtel Sim in the Handset (Micromax Canvas 2) whichever is earlier

Customer has to claim the offer within 2 months of purchase of Handset

So if you are interested or was planning to gift a smartphone, this could be best offer as you will get a smartphone with decent specs and full years of Calling & Data benefits. You can buy the Canvas 2 online at Micromax’s Store.