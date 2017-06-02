Reliance GSM

Reliance Communications launches Special Ramzan Offer, Rs. 786 for 4G 1 GB per day for 180 days

Sameer Comment(0)

Reliance Special Ramzan OfferReliance Communications has come up with a Special Ramzan Offer for its customers across India. Apart from the Special Ramzan Offer for all India, a Special Combo Voucher has also been launched for its customers in Maharashtra & Goa and Mumbai circle.

Starting with the nation wide Special Ramzan Offer, the special voucher is priced at Rs. 786 and it offers 1 GB data per day for almost an half year (180 days) but it offers no free calling. All calls under this plan would be charged at flat 1p/sec. The offer is available for both new customer joining Reliance and its existing customers.

The Reliance Ramzan 786 Recharge would offer 1 GB data per day only for 4G handset user, 2G/3G handset users will not get the same benefits as mentioned.

Now coming to Maharashtra & Goa and Mumbai specific recharge, Reliance has launched a new Combo Voucher in both the circles at Rs. 77 and it offers Full Talk Time of Rs. 77 along with 786 MB 4G data and 786 Local & STD for calling on Reliance Network only. The validity of this Combo Voucher is 30 days.

Price of STVBenefitsValidity (in Days)Available in Circle
Rs. 7861 GB data per day, All Calls at 1p/sec 180All circles
Rs. 77Full Talk Time – Rs. 77, 786 MB data, 786 mins for Reliance Network30 Mumbai & Maharashtra only

Reliance Special Ramzan Offer Mumbai & MaharashtraAll Reliance users interested in the above mentioned offer can dial *129# on their phones and confirm the offer before recharging. Also in case you are more interested in Reliance 786 Offer, you can visit this link and recharge online.


Related Articles

Reliance GSM

Reliance brings My College Plan, offers Free Facebook & WhatsApp and Low Calling Rates

Tahera Tahir

If you are a college student and loves to stay connected with your friends all the time, here is the good news. Reliance GSM has introduced a new Prepaid Plan to attract the young guns of the country with their new College Special Plan offering Free access to Facebook and WhatApp and low calling & […]

Reliance GSM

Check out the revised and updated Reliance 2G Data Plans for Delhi

Tahera Tahir

The High Spectrum Auction prices has swept each and every operator in India. Ever since the auctions concluded, every body was talking about a hike and we think the time has come as all the operators across the country have revised/increased the tariffs in the Data segment. Reliance too has joined others in this exercise and […]

3G Airtel BSNL General Idea MTNL Reliance GSM Tata Docomo GSM Telenor Vodafone

Some of the Existing Top Telecom Operators not to be a part of 4G Auctions

Tahera Tahir

The Telecom Regulatory Body, TRAI wants Airtel & Vodafone among others existing Top Telecom Players in the country to be left out of the 4G Auctions. By doing this, TRAI feels that the industry would be much more balanced. How? Well, 4G airwaves to be auctioned soon are in 700 Mhz band which is considered […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *