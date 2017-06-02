Reliance Communications launches Special Ramzan Offer, Rs. 786 for 4G 1 GB per day for 180 days

Reliance Communications has come up with a Special Ramzan Offer for its customers across India. Apart from the Special Ramzan Offer for all India, a Special Combo Voucher has also been launched for its customers in Maharashtra & Goa and Mumbai circle.

Starting with the nation wide Special Ramzan Offer, the special voucher is priced at Rs. 786 and it offers 1 GB data per day for almost an half year (180 days) but it offers no free calling. All calls under this plan would be charged at flat 1p/sec. The offer is available for both new customer joining Reliance and its existing customers.

The Reliance Ramzan 786 Recharge would offer 1 GB data per day only for 4G handset user, 2G/3G handset users will not get the same benefits as mentioned.

Now coming to Maharashtra & Goa and Mumbai specific recharge, Reliance has launched a new Combo Voucher in both the circles at Rs. 77 and it offers Full Talk Time of Rs. 77 along with 786 MB 4G data and 786 Local & STD for calling on Reliance Network only. The validity of this Combo Voucher is 30 days.

Price of STV Benefits Validity (in Days) Available in Circle Rs. 786 1 GB data per day, All Calls at 1p/sec 180 All circles Rs. 77 Full Talk Time – Rs. 77, 786 MB data, 786 mins for Reliance Network 30 Mumbai & Maharashtra only

All Reliance users interested in the above mentioned offer can dial *129# on their phones and confirm the offer before recharging. Also in case you are more interested in Reliance 786 Offer, you can visit this link and recharge online.



