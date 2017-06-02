Motorola

Moto Z2 Play announced officially, packs SD626, 4 GB RAM, Android 7.1.1 and more

Sameer Comment(0)

Moto Z2 PlayMotorola has finally officially announced the Moto Z2 Play via blog post yesterday. Moto Z2 Play packs the features of a mid ranger from Moto and at today exchange rate, its price in INR would be around Rs. 32,000 for the basic variant.

Moto Z2 Play is the successor to Moto Z PLay which was launched last year. Coming to its features, Moto Z2 Play packs a 5.5 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa core Snapdragon 626 processor to power through your day coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

Moto Z2 Play comes with Android 7.1.1 straight out of the box. Also it has 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and on both variants memory can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

Moto Z2 Play has Water repellent nano coating and a finger print scanner, Dual SIM card slot (depends on location) and 3.5 mm Audio Jack & FM Radio. For conectivity, it has WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. Also it supports 4G LTE data service along with VoLTE, it will work with Reliance Jio as well.

Moto Z2 Play comes with a 3000 mAh battery supported by Turbo charging that charges enough for 8 hours usage within 15 mins. Lastly the camera on the device is 12 megapixels at the back and 5 megapixel at the front. At the camera at the back also has dual tone LED Flash support, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Laser Auto focus and aperture size is f/1.7. The front camera too has dual tone LED flash and f/2.2 aperture.

Moto Z2 Play LaunchedMoto Z2 Play Specifications

  • 5.5 Inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 2.2 GHz Octa core Snapdragon 626 processor, Adreno 506 GPU
  • Android 7.1.1
  • 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 3GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage, microSD card up to 2 TB
  • Water repellent nano coating, finger print scanner
  • Dual SIM card slot (depends on location)
  • 3.5 mm Audio Jack & FM Radio
  • WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C
  • 4G LTE data, VoLTE,  Reliance Jio
  • 3000 mAh battery, Turbo charging
  • 12 megapixels rear camera, dual tone LED Flash support, f/1.7 aperture
  • 5 megapixel front camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • Colours – Lunar Gray, Nimbus Blue & Fine Gold

Moto Z2 Play Price & Availability

Moto Z2 Play has been launched in Brazil as of now, it will come to India and would carry a price tag of around Rs. 32,000 & Rs. 40,000 for 32 GB & 64 GB variant respectively.


Related Articles

Android Motorola

Motorola officially launches the Defy XT & Defy Mini in India for Rs. 16,190 & Rs. 11,490 respectively

Tahera Tahir

Days after we spotted the new Defy XT on Flipkart.com, Motorola has today officially announced the launch of 2 new Defy range of smartphone in India, the Defy XT & Defy Mini. The Defy XT is 3.7 Incher Rugged Android smartphone where as the Defy Mini is a 3.2 Incher DUAL SIM smartphone with Corning […]

Motorola

Motorola EX119 Price in India – Motorola EX119 Brea QWERTY Touch Phone

Tahera Tahir

Motorola has launched a new & its first Touch & Type phone, Motorola EX119 Brea. Motorola EX119 Brea is a Ultra Slim Quad Band GSM QWERTY phone with 2.4 inch Capacitive Touchscreen supporting 320 x 240 resolution. Also is has Wi-Fi, 3.5 Audio Jack, 3.2 MP Camera, Multi Format Audio & Video Player, External Memory […]

Moto C
Motorola

Moto C launched in India for Rs. 5,999

Sameer

Motorola India today has announced the official launch of Moto C in India. The Moto C was announced last month along with Moto C Plus but only the Moto C has been launched in India as of now. Moto C is priced at Rs. 5,999 and would be available across all offline retailers across 100 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *