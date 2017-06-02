Moto C launched in India for Rs. 5,999

Motorola India today has announced the official launch of Moto C in India. The Moto C was announced last month along with Moto C Plus but only the Moto C has been launched in India as of now. Moto C is priced at Rs. 5,999 and would be available across all offline retailers across 100 Indian cities. At this price, it will fight with Redmi 4 which was recently announced.

Talking of its features, Moto C comes with a 5 Inch FWVGA display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution, has 1 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage and microSD card support up to 32 GB. Under the hood, Moto C has 1.1 Ghz MediaTeK MT6737m Quad core processor with Mali T720 GPU.

On the software front, it will come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Moto C is 145.5 mm in height, 73.6 mm in width and 9.0 mm thick and it weighs 154 g.

Connectivity features on Moto C are standard like WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2LE, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual SIM. The Moto C supports all 4G band in India (FDD band 1/3/5/7/8, TDD band 40) and also is supports 4G VoLTE making is compatible with Reliance Jio.

For capturing images, it has 5 megapixels camera at the back with auto-focus, digital zoom and LED flash and a 2 megapixels front camera with fixed-focus and selfie light. Lastly, the device is powered by a 2350 mAh non removable battery (Moto C Plus has 4000 mAh battery).

Even tough, Motorola announced Moto C in 4 colours – Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold or Starry Black, only 2 would be available in India, Pearl White and Starry Black.

Moto C Specification

5 Inch FWVGA display, 854 x 480 pixels resolution

1 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 32 GB

1.1 Ghz MediaTeK MT6737m Quad core processor, Mali T720 GPU

Android 7.0 Nougat

Dimension : 145.5 mm height, 73.6 mm width and 9.0 mm thick, weight 154 g

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2LE, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

5 megapixels rear camera, auto-focus, digital zoom, LED flash

2 megapixels front camera, fixed-focus, Selfie light

2350 mAh non removable battery

Colours – Pearl White and Starry Black

Moto C Price & Availability

Moto C has been priced at Rs. 5,999 in India and would be available in Pearl White and Starry Black colours across all leading retail stores in India.



