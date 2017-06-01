Meet Yu Yureka Black – 4GB RAM, SD430, 5 Inch Full HD and more at Rs. 8,999

Micromax’s youth oriented smartphone brand, Yu has today announced the launch of its new smartphone, the Yu Yureka Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,999 and would be available starting 6th June exclusively on Flipkart.com

Talking about its features, the Yu Yureka Black comes with a 5 Inch Full HD (1080p) with 2.5D curved Glass Display and for protection it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 430 Octa core processor and the graphics duties are performed by Adreno 505 GPU.

Out of the box, the Yu Yureka Black comes loaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow but it will be upgraded to Android Nougat 7.0 soon. Internal memory on the device is 32 GB, also there is support for external memory and there is 4 GB RAM for faster multi tasking.

The Yu Yureka Black has a 13 megapixels camera at the back with dual LED Flash, PDAF and a 8 megapixels front facing camera with flash too. Connectivity features on the device include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS. Also Yu Yureka Black supports VoLTE calling which means it would work with Reliance Jio.

Fingerprint scanner on the Yu Yureka Black is present on the home button itself and it unlocks the phone in just 0.2 seconds. Powering it up, it has a 3000 mAh battery offering standby time of up to 168 hours and up to to 28 hours of talk time on 2G and 21 hours of talk time on 3G.

Lastly, it has Dual Hybrid SIM card slot supporting either a SIM card or a microSD card slot. Yu has launched the Yureka Black in 2 colours – Matt Black and Chrome Black.

Yu Yureka Black Specification

5 Inch Full HD (1080p), 2.5D curved Glass Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Snapdragon 430 Octa core processor, Adreno 505 GPU

Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android Nougat 7.0

4 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage, external memory support via microSD card

13 megapixels rear camera, dual LED Flash, PDAF

8 megapixels front facing camera

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS

VoLTE, Reliance Jio.

Fingerprint scanner on home button

3000 mAh battery

Dual Hybrid SIM card slot

Matt Black and Chrome Black

Yu Yureka Black Price & Availability

Yu Yureka Black would be available starting 6th June on Flipkart.com only. You can buy Yu YUreka Black in 2 colours – Matt Black or Chrome Black



