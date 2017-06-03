Along with Daily Unlimited Pack, Airtel had yesterday launched the Weekly Unlimited Packs. We had updated you about Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs and as promised here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.

Airtel’s had launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Pack which are available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 52-57 for the first pack and for the other packs the price ranges between Rs. 87-94.

Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 52-57 and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 87-94.

Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. The Airtel’s Daily Pack is available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 22-24 as per the circles.

Airtel Weekly 7 Days Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge

On 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network

&

250 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network

&

250 MB Data On non 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network

&

50 MB Data Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network

&

50 MB Data Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 53 93 Assam 54 93 Bihar & Jharkhand 53 93 Delhi 53 93 Gujarat 53 93 Haryana 53 93 Himachal Pradesh 53 93 Jammu & Kashmir 53 93 Karnataka 54 94 Kolkatta 53 93 Kerala 53 93 Maharashtra 52 92 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 56 93 North East India 54 93 Orissa 53 93 Punjab 53 93 Rajasthan 53 93 Chennai 57 87 Tamil Nadu 57 87 UP East 53 93 UP West 53 93 West Bengal 53 93

You can check the Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs [Circle Wise Details] on this page.



