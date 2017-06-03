Along with Daily Unlimited Pack, Airtel had yesterday launched the Weekly Unlimited Packs. We had updated you about Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs and as promised here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.
Airtel’s had launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Pack which are available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 52-57 for the first pack and for the other packs the price ranges between Rs. 87-94.
Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 52-57 and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 87-94.
Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. The Airtel’s Daily Pack is available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 22-24 as per the circles.
Airtel Weekly 7 Days Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge
|On 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
250 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network
&
250 MB Data
|On non 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
50 MB Data
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network
&
50 MB Data
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|53
|93
|Assam
|54
|93
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|53
|93
|Delhi
|53
|93
|Gujarat
|53
|93
|Haryana
|53
|93
|Himachal Pradesh
|53
|93
|Jammu & Kashmir
|53
|93
|Karnataka
|54
|94
|Kolkatta
|53
|93
|Kerala
|53
|93
|Maharashtra
|52
|92
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|56
|93
|North East India
|54
|93
|Orissa
|53
|93
|Punjab
|53
|93
|Rajasthan
|53
|93
|Chennai
|57
|87
|Tamil Nadu
|57
|87
|UP East
|53
|93
|UP West
|53
|93
|West Bengal
|53
|93
You can check the Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs [Circle Wise Details] on this page.