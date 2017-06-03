Airtel

Airtel Weekly Unlimited Packs Details [Circle Wise]

Airtel 4G Plans Andhra Pradesh 2017 - 4G Data Plans from AirtelAlong with Daily Unlimited Pack, Airtel had yesterday launched the Weekly Unlimited Packs. We had updated you about Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs and as promised here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.

Airtel’s had launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Pack which are available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 52-57 for the first pack and for the other packs the price ranges between Rs. 87-94.

Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 52-57 and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in price range of Rs. 87-94.

Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. The Airtel’s Daily Pack is available across all circles and the price ranges between Rs. 22-24 as per the circles.

Airtel Weekly 7 Days Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge

On 4G HandsetsUnlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
250 MB Data		Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network
&
250 MB Data
On non 4G HandsetsUnlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
50 MB Data		Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network
&
50 MB Data
Andhra Pradesh & Telengana5393
Assam5493
Bihar & Jharkhand5393
Delhi5393
Gujarat5393
Haryana5393
Himachal Pradesh5393
Jammu & Kashmir5393
Karnataka5494
Kolkatta5393
Kerala5393
Maharashtra5292
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh5693
North East India5493
Orissa5393
Punjab5393
Rajasthan5393
Chennai5787
Tamil Nadu5787
UP East5393
UP West5393
West Bengal5393

