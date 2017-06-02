Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs

After Vodafone & Idea, Bharti Airtel is also all set to launch its Weekly & Daily Unlimited Packs. Vodafone India had last week announced the launch of SuperWeek & SuperDay recharges and now Airtel too has updated its tariff plans across India and there we found the Daily & Weekly packs being listed.

Just like Vodafone, Airtel has launched 1 Daily Pack and 2 Weekly Packs, the Daily Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India and 100 MB data with a validity of 1 day. The Daily Packs is in the range of Rs. 20-25 (exact price differ from circle to circle).

There are 2 Weekly Packs and both offer same amount of data i.e. 250 MB but the calling benefits differ, the lower price (Rs. 50-55) recharge offers Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India and the higher priced (Rs. 85-95) recharge offers not just Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India, it also offers 100 min for local & STD calls to other networks, validity is also same for both the recharges i.e 7 days.

Airtel Daily & Weekly Unlimited Recharges (Price differs as per the circle)

Price Range (in Rs.) Data Benefit Voice Benefits Validity (in Days) 20-25 100 MB Unlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel network 1 50-55 250 MB Unlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel network 7 85-95 250 MB Unlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel, 100 min for local & STD calls to other networks 7

Airtel customer can check the exact price of the above mentioned recharges on MyAirtel App can recharge it. Also these can be recharged via Airtel Website or an offline retailer.

You can check the exact price applicable in your circle for Daily Pack on this page and for Weekly Pack on this page.



