Airtel

Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs

Sameer Comment(0)

Airtel Daily & Weekly Unlimited PacksAfter Vodafone & Idea, Bharti Airtel is also all set to launch its Weekly & Daily Unlimited Packs. Vodafone India had last week announced the launch of SuperWeek & SuperDay recharges and now Airtel too has updated its tariff plans across India and there we found the Daily & Weekly packs being listed.

Just like Vodafone, Airtel has launched 1 Daily Pack and 2 Weekly Packs, the Daily Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India and 100 MB data with a validity of 1 day. The Daily Packs is in the range of Rs. 20-25 (exact price differ from circle to circle).

There are 2 Weekly Packs and both offer same amount of data i.e. 250 MB but the calling benefits differ, the lower price (Rs. 50-55) recharge offers Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India and the higher priced (Rs. 85-95) recharge offers not just Unlimited Local & STD calls to any Airtel number across India, it also offers 100 min for local & STD calls to other networks, validity is also same for both the recharges i.e 7 days.

Airtel Daily & Weekly Unlimited Recharges (Price differs as per the circle)

Price Range (in Rs.)Data BenefitVoice BenefitsValidity (in Days)
20-25100 MBUnlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel network1
50-55250 MBUnlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel network7
85-95250 MBUnlimited Local & STD Calls on Airtel, 100 min for local & STD calls to other networks7

Airtel customer can check the exact price of the above mentioned recharges on MyAirtel App can recharge it. Also these can be recharged via Airtel Website or an offline retailer.

You can check the exact price applicable in your circle for Daily Pack on this page and for Weekly Pack on this page.


Related Articles

Aircel Airtel Apple

Pre Book the iPhone 4S at Rs. 44,500 for 8GB Model

Tahera Tahir

Today is November the 18th, the day pre booking was to open for Apple iPhone 4S in India. Tough Aircel had confirmed that it will start pre booking from 18th November till now there has been no such provision on their site to do so.

Airtel

Airtel 3G now reaches Gujarat

Tahera Tahir

[Update – May, 2012] Airtel has revised its 3G Plans owing to competition in the market. You can check the complete details of the revised 3G Packs by Airtel on this page. [Original] Bharti Airtel, a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 19 countries across Asia and Africa, today announced the availability of its 3G services in one of India’s most progressive states […]

Airtel

Airtel launches Limited Period Full Talk Time offer for Gujarat

Tahera Tahir

Airtel has announced the launch of a new Limited Period Full Talk Time offer for its customers in Gujarat telecom circle. Starting from Rs. 110 only, Airtel is offering Extra Talk Time on each recharge. Being a limited period offer, it is available it 31st May only.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *