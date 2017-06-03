Just yesterday we had updated you about Airtel’s Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs and promised that we will bring the Circle Wise details of the Daily Unlimited Pack, so here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.

Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack is available across all circles and the price range is Rs. 22-24. In almost all circles, the price of the pack is Rs. 23 except for Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and UP West where the price is Rs. 22 and in Karnataka the price of the Daily Unlimited Pack is Rs. 24.

Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. Also Airtel has launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Packs which offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in the price range of Rs. 52-57 and Rs. 87-94 respectively.

Airtel Daily 1 Day Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge

On 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network

&

100 MB Data On non 4G Handsets Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network

&

50 MB Data Andhra Pradesh & Telengana 23 Assam 23 Bihar & Jharkhand 23 Delhi 23 Gujarat 23 Haryana 23 Himachal Pradesh 23 Jammu & Kashmir 23 Karnataka 24 Kolkatta 23 Kerala 23 Maharashtra 22 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh 22 North East India 23 Orissa 23 Punjab 23 Rajasthan 23 Chennai 23 Tamil Nadu 23 UP East 23 UP West 22 West Bengal 23

You can check the Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs [Circle Wise Details] on this page.



