Just yesterday we had updated you about Airtel’s Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs and promised that we will bring the Circle Wise details of the Daily Unlimited Pack, so here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.
Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack is available across all circles and the price range is Rs. 22-24. In almost all circles, the price of the pack is Rs. 23 except for Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and UP West where the price is Rs. 22 and in Karnataka the price of the Daily Unlimited Pack is Rs. 24.
Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. Also Airtel has launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Packs which offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in the price range of Rs. 52-57 and Rs. 87-94 respectively.
Airtel Daily 1 Day Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge
|On 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
100 MB Data
|On non 4G Handsets
|Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
50 MB Data
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|23
|Assam
|23
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|23
|Delhi
|23
|Gujarat
|23
|Haryana
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|23
|Jammu & Kashmir
|23
|Karnataka
|24
|Kolkatta
|23
|Kerala
|23
|Maharashtra
|22
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|22
|North East India
|23
|Orissa
|23
|Punjab
|23
|Rajasthan
|23
|Chennai
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|23
|UP East
|23
|UP West
|22
|West Bengal
|23
You can check the Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs [Circle Wise Details] on this page.