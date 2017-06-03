Airtel

Airtel Daily Unlimited Packs Details [Circle Wise Details]

Airtel 4G LogoJust yesterday we had updated you about Airtel’s Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs and promised that we will bring the Circle Wise details of the Daily Unlimited Pack, so here we are with the Complete Details of Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Packs with the Circle wise price of the pack.

Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack is available across all circles and the price range is Rs. 22-24. In almost all circles, the price of the pack is Rs. 23 except for Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and UP West where the price is Rs. 22 and in Karnataka the price of the Daily Unlimited Pack is Rs. 24.

Just to remind you, Airtel’s Daily Unlimited Pack offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 100 MB Data. Also Airtel has launched 2 Weekly Unlimited Packs which offers Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network & 250 MB Data and Unlimited Local & STD on Airtel network, 100 min for Local & STD on Other Network & 250 MB Data in the price range of Rs. 52-57 and Rs. 87-94 respectively.

Airtel Daily 1 Day Unlimited Data & Calls Packs/Offer/Recharge

On 4G HandsetsUnlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
 100 MB Data
On non 4G HandsetsUnlimited Local & STD on Airtel network
&
50 MB Data
Andhra Pradesh & Telengana23
Assam23
Bihar & Jharkhand23
Delhi23
Gujarat23
Haryana23
Himachal Pradesh23
Jammu & Kashmir23
Karnataka24
Kolkatta23
Kerala23
Maharashtra22
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh22
North East India23
Orissa23
Punjab23
Rajasthan23
Chennai23
Tamil Nadu23
UP East23
UP West22
West Bengal23

You can check the Airtel’s Weekly Unlimited Packs [Circle Wise Details] on this page.


