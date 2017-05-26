Zen Mobile launches Admire Sense for Rs. 5,999

Zen Mobiles has announced a new smartphone for the budget conscious buyers, the Zen Admire Sense. At just Rs. 5,999 the Admire Sense comes with a fingerprint sensor which very few handset manufacturer are offering at this price point. The Zen Admire Sense is part of Zen Mobile’s Zeneration 4G Smartphone series.

Being a budget smartphone, Zen Admire Sense comes with a 1.3GHz Quad Core processor, 5 Inch FWVA display, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, expandable memory support up to 32 GB, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and 2300 mAh battery.

On imaging front, it has 5 MP camera at the back with auto focus & LED flash and a 5 MP camera at the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The Zen Admire Sense would be available in 2 colours – Blue and Champagne Gold.

Despite being a budget smartphone, the Zen Admire Sense comes with a Dual SIM card slot and it supports 4G as well as VoLTE which means it would work with Reliance Jio as well.

Zen Admire Sense Feature

Zen Admire Sense has 2 interesting features and both are on the software front. The first is Vistoso which helps user to covert the images to T-Shirt & Mugs imprint of their choice & Fashin feature that helps user find the perfect apparel and clothing online by just clicking on the picture.

Also it has Niki AI – a pre-installed application like chat bots that will provide information & offers related to mobile recharges and bill payments, cab, bus and hotel bookings, events and movie ticketing, food ordering home services and nearby search.

Zen Admire Sense Specifications

1.3 GHz Quad Core processor

5 Inch FWVGA display

1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, memory card support up to 64GB

Android 6.0, Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

5MP rear camera with LED Flash and Auto Focus

5MP front camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2300 mAh battery

Blue and Champagne Gold

Zen Admire Sense Price & Availability

Zen Admire Sense is priced at Rs. 5,999 and would be available at all offline stores across the country in Blue & Champagne Gold colours.



