Zen Mobile launches Admire Sense for Rs. 5,999

Zen Admire SenseZen Mobiles has announced a new smartphone for the budget conscious buyers, the Zen Admire Sense. At just Rs. 5,999 the Admire Sense comes with a fingerprint sensor which very few handset manufacturer are offering at this price point. The Zen Admire Sense is  part of Zen Mobile’s Zeneration 4G Smartphone series.

Being a budget smartphone, Zen Admire Sense comes with a 1.3GHz Quad Core processor, 5 Inch FWVA display, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, expandable memory support up to 32 GB, Android 6.0 Marshmallow and 2300 mAh battery.

On imaging front, it has 5 MP camera at the back with auto focus & LED flash and a 5 MP camera at the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The Zen Admire Sense would be available in 2 colours – Blue and Champagne Gold.

Despite being a budget smartphone, the Zen Admire Sense comes with a Dual SIM card slot and it supports 4G as well as VoLTE which means it would work with Reliance Jio as well.

Zen Admire Sense Feature

Zen Admire Sense has 2 interesting features and both are on the software front. The first is Vistoso which helps user to covert the images to T-Shirt & Mugs imprint of their choice & Fashin feature that helps user find the perfect apparel and clothing online by just clicking on the picture. 

Also it has Niki AI – a pre-installed application like chat bots that will provide information & offers related to mobile recharges and bill payments, cab, bus and hotel bookings, events and movie ticketing, food ordering home services and nearby search. 

Zen Admire Sense Specifications

  • 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor
  • 5 Inch FWVGA display
  • 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage, memory card support up to 64GB
  • Android 6.0, Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash and Auto Focus
  • 5MP front camera
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2300 mAh battery
  • Blue and Champagne Gold

Zen Admire Sense Price & Availability

Zen Admire Sense is priced at Rs. 5,999 and would be available at all offline stores across the country in Blue & Champagne Gold colours.


