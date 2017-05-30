Telecom Operators has been introducing innovative products and services to increase revenue as Jio’s entry in to the telecom industry has hit the core revenues of all operators. In line, Vodafone India has introduced Theft & Damage Protection Plan for its postpaid customers across India.

Vodafone’s Theft & Damage Protection Plan is named Vodafone Red Shield and is available to postpaid Red customers only as of now and after analysing the response Vodafone might extend it to other postpaid & prepaid users as well. Launch of Vodafone Red Shield comes after a similar announcement by Airtel India, Airtel tied up with OneAssist to offer almost an identical service.

Vodafone Red Shield offers a protection cover of up to Rs. 50,000 on brand new handsets and also on old handsets which are up to six months old. Not only it offers Damage Protections, it also offers theft cover, anti virus protection and more. New India Assurance Company would provide the Insurance cover for Vodafone Red Shield’s plans.

Vodafone Red Postpaid users can subscribe to the Red Shield Plans at monthly instalment of Rs. 60, a total of Rs. 720 in a year. Once subscribed, users would be locked in for a period for 1 year. To avail this service, Vodafone customers can download Vodafone Red App and then sms DSS to 199 from their handset. The app will diagnose the mobile handset and approve if it matches the criteria.

Vodafone Red Shield Security Features

• Theft Cover

• Any kind of accidental liquid & physical damage

• Anti Virus protection

• Block Calls

• Network Statistics – Know the statistics of your network and its performance

• Memory Management – Manage memory consumption of apps and optimise memory of your phone

• Identify and Uninstall Apps which take multiple permissions and may compromise your privacy or your data

• Battery Saver – Identify battery consumption patterns of your mobile phone



