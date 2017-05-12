Samsung offering up to Rs. 10,000 cash back on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge [Till 31st May only]

Samsung India is running a Cash Back Offer on its website offering up to Rs. 10,000 cash on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB) and Rs. 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Edge S7 (128GB). The said offer is open till 31st May, 2017 but that too depends upon the availability of the stock.

Customers looking forward to buy the last year’s flagship on EMI are eligible for the cash back offer. There are almost 12 participating Banks like HDFC, CITI, ICICI etc for the Samsung Cash Back Offer.

Amazon India is also running a Great India Sale & Flipkart has too announced a sale starting 10th May but the Cash Back Offer from Samsung is much more exciting. Further, customers would be able to know about their eligibility of cash even before the purchase is made thereby assuring full cash back before ordering the product itself.

Samsung India Galaxy S7 Edge Cash Back Offer

Samsung India is offering a flat cash back of Rs. 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB but the same is available if you purchase the same in Coral Blue color. In case you choose to buy the same in color other than Coral Blue, the amount of cash back would be reduced to Rs. 5000 only.

Similarly, customers looking forward to buy 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge would be eligible for flat Rs. 5000 cash back irrespective of the choice of the color. Lastly, customers interested in Samsung Galaxy S7 (not Edge) would be eligible for flat Rs. 5000 cash back irrespective of the Color.

Here are the Cash Back details and final cost to customer

Model Price Cash Back Final Cost (Non EMI) S7 edge 128 GB Rs. 56,900 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 51,900 S7 Edge 32GB (except Coral Blue) Rs. 50,900 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 45,900 S7 Edge 32GB (Coral Blue) Rs. 50,900 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 40,900 S7 Rs. 43,400 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 38,400

How to get Cash Back Offer from Samsung India

Login to your Samsung India Account here or Create an Account on Samsung India eStore. to your Samsung India Account here oran Account on Samsung India eStore.

Visit this link

Select the product as per you choice – Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 128GB or Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GB or or Samsung Galaxy S7

Select Color to ensure you get correct amount of cash back. Click on Add to Card

Now select Cart & Click on Proceed to Check Out

Select the Mode of Payment – Make sure you choose Only Debit Card/Credit Card or EMI only. Payment made via Net banking are not eligible for cash back. Click on Place Order(right bottom)

Enter your Card Details – If the card number entered is eligible for cash back, it offer will be applied upfront. However, if your card is not eligible, it will throw an error declining Cash Back.

Most Important to note here is that you need to buy only the Device/Smartphone as one unit in a single transaction in the cart. Offer shall not be available in case the customer purchases the Device/Smartphone along with other items in the cart.

You can read Full Terms & Conditions at this link. Here are the participating banks and eligible card details:



