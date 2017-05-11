Micromax launches Canvas 2, offers 1 year of 4G Data and Calling

The phone that took the Mobile Industry by storm way back in 2012 is back in a new Avatar. Yes, you read it right, Micromax has today announced the re-launch of Canvas 2, the phone that had changed the dynamics of the Mobile Industry when it was first launched in 2012.

Tough only the name has been taken from 2012, the specification are still from 2017 only as it has fingerprint scanner, 2.5D Glass, Android Nougat and more out of the box. Also Canvas 2 is among the first smartphones under 12k to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Micromax Canvas 2 with Airtel Unlimited 1GB per day offer

Tough the specs are not mind blowing, what makes Canvas 2 launch exciting is Micromax’s association with Airtel. Airtel & Micromax have come together offering a Unique Bundle, one of its kind, to every buyer of Micromax Canvas 2.

Airtel is offering a full year’s of data along with calling benefits to all Micromax Canvas 2 customers without any additional cost. All Micromax Canvas 2 customer would get 1GB 4G/3G data per day and unlimited calling to any network in India for a whole year absolutely FREE.

Tough there is a Fair Usage Policy for calls, still one would get 1GB 4G/3G Data per day for a whole year, which can’t be ignored.

Apart from this, Micromax is offering 1 year of screen replacement promise. This starts from the date you activate/purchase the smartphone.

Micromax Canvas 2 Features

Now let’s talk about its features, Micromax Canvas 2 comes with 5 Inch HD (720p) Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Android 7 Nougat supporting Multi-window, Reply in Notification Panel and Quick Settings.

It has Fingerprint scanner at the front, 3GB DDR3 RAM, 16GB Internal Storage, memory expandable slot supporting up to 64GB, 3050 mAh battery and lastly 5MP front camera and 13MP shooter at the back.

Also Micromax Cavnas comes with 4G VoLTE Support, dual SIM Capability and 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor under the hood.

Micromax Canvas 2 Full Specifications

5 Inch HD (720p) Display

1.3 GHz Quad-core processor

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Android 7 Nougat

Fingerprint scanner

3GB DDR3 RAM

16GB ROM, 64 GB card support

3050 mAh battery

5MP camera at front

13MP camera at back

4G VoLTE

Dual SIM

Micromax Canvas 2 Price & Availability

Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Edition will be available across all leading offline stores starting 17th May for Rs. 11,999 and you can choose between – Black or Champagne color options.



