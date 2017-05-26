Meet Mi Max 2 – Successor to the last year’s Mi Max

Xiaomi has announced the successor to its Mi Max phablet launched last year, the Mi Max 2. The Mi Max 2 is announced in China as of now and it will go on sale on 1st June in China only. There are 2 variants launched for the Mi Max 2 – a 4 GB/64 GB and 4 GB/128 GB, Mi Max had a 3 GB/32 GB variant and a 4 GB/128 GB variant.

Mi Max 2 would be available for ¥1699 for 4G/64GB variant and ¥1999 for the 4GB/128GB which as per today exchange rate translates to 15,999 and 18,819 in Indian Rupees. Apart from the RAM which has been increased to 4GB in both variants, the battery has got a boost, Mi Max had 4850 mAh battery whereas Mi Max 2 packs a 5300 mAh battery.

Coming to its features & specs, Mi Max 2 comes with a metal unibody design and has a large 6.44 Inch 1080p IPS display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset and the graphic duties are performed by Adreno 506 GPU, has 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage option and a hybrid microSD card slot.

Mi Max weighs just 211 grams and is 174.1 in height, 88.7 mm in width and just 7.6 mm thick. There is a fingerprint scanner available on the device which is located at the rear only.Mi Max 2 will come preloaded with Android 7.1.1 but with MIUI 8 layering over it. Also it a 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Mi has removed the audio jack from its flagship device, Mi 6.

For photography lovers, Mi Max 2 is packed with a 12 Mp rear camera with aperture of ƒ/2.2, Dual LED flash and PDAF, the rear camera is same as supplied on Mi 6, the company’s flagship for 2017. The front facing camera is a 5MP with aperture of ƒ/2.0.

Since it has a pretty large screen, the battery should compliment the same and hence Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh battery capable of giving calling time of up to 57 hours as claimed by Mi. Connectivity features on the device include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac ,WiFi display, WiFi Direct, GPS, aGPS, Glonass and Infra-red blaster. Lastly it has a Hybrid Dual SIM Card slot, it supports either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and a microSD card.

Mi Max 2 Specifications

Metal unibody design

6.44 Inch 1080p IPS display

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset, Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage option and a hybrid microSD card slot

Weight – 211 grams, Dimension – 174.1 in height, 88.7 mm in width and 7.6 mm thick

Fingerprint scanner at back

Android 7.1.1 but with MIUI 8 layering

3.5 mm Audio Jack

12 Mp rear camera, Sony IMX386, aperture ƒ/2.2, Dual LED flash and PDAF

5MP, aperture ƒ/2.0

5300 mAh battery, 57 hours calling time

4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac ,WiFi display, WiFi Direct

GPS, aGPS, Glonass

Infra-red blaster

Hybrid Dual SIM Card slot, 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and a microSD card.

Mi Max 2 Price & Availability

Mi Max 2 is announced for China only as of now and would go for sale on 1st June there. As per today’s exchange rate, the Mi Max 2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,819 for 64 GB & 128 GB variant respectively.



