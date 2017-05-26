Idea rolls out 4G in Mumbai, becomes PAN India 4G Operator

Idea Cellular has announced the launch of 4G services in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai and with this roll out Idea becomes a PAN India 4G operator having 4G services across India. Idea has achieved this feat after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel who already have 4G presence across India.

Idea has launched 4G in Mumbai with 1600 4G towers and they are expecting to convert 1000 more by the end of the rainy season. Also it has launched 4G on 2100 Mhz unlike traditional 4G bands like 1800 Mhz or 2300 Mhz. With this roll out, Idea current user base of 4.4 million would be benefited, interestingly Idea has a little more than 10% revenue market share in Mumbai circle.

Idea has also rolled out Invitation 4G Offers for its existing Prepaid & Postpaid customers and also for the prospective customers. The Special Invitation Offer has started from yesterday i.e. 25th May, 2017 and will run til 22nd August, 2017 only.

Idea 4G Prepaid Special Invitation Offer

Idea Customers who join the 4G services would get 10 GB free promotional data to be used only on a 4G handset and on Idea’s 4G network. If you have still not swapped your SIM for a 4G SIM, you would get extra 4 GB promotional data for 14 days on upgrading to a 4G SIM, a total of 14 GB promotional data.

Apart from the above mentioned Promotional Offer, Idea is offering Unlimited Data (1GB/day) & Calls to every new customer joining Idea during 25 May, 2017 to 22 August 2017 (Invitation Period) with its Rs. 395 Special Tariff Voucher, validity of the STV 395 is 84 days.

Also there is another Special Tariff Voucher priced at Rs. 192 offering unlimited local calling only (Mumbai & Maharashtra) along with 1 GB 4G/2G data for 28 days. Existing Idea customers can also avail these offers for Rs. 396 and Rs. 196 with same benefits.

Idea customers in Mumbai can also avail the benefit of Rs. 148 recharge which offers Unlimited Local & STD Calls on Idea network only and 300 MB data for 4G handset users only. There is another recharge at Rs. 348 offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls and 1GB/day for 4G handset users only having a validity of 28 days.

Lastly, Idea customers can avail Full Talk Time of Rs. 147 and a special tariff of 1.2p/2sec for 28 days on Top Up of Rs. 147 only.

Idea 4G Postpaid Special Invitation Offer

Just like prepaid customers, the Promotional 10 GB data & additional 4 GB data offers are available to Postpaid customers as well on joining and SIM swapping respectively. Further, Idea has launched Ultimate Plans with a fixed monthly Rental of Rs. 349, Rs. 499 & Rs. 699 offering Unlimited Local & STD Calls with 1GB 2G/4G data.

Ultimate Plan 699 would also offer Free Outgoing Calls in Roaming, Incoming Calls for all plans are already FREE in roaming. For new customers joining Idea, a special rental discount of Rs. 50/- for 6 billing cycles on the above exclusive postpaid Ultimate plans is being made available as a promotional offer.

Type Of Customer Offer Validity Prepaid & Postpaid Customers 10 GB Promotional Data on joining 25th May 2017 to 22nd August 2017 4 GB Data (along with 10 GB mentioned above) 25th May 2017 to 22nd August 2017 New Prepaid Customers Rs. 348 Unlimited Data (1GB/day) & Calls 84 Days Rs. 192 – unlimited local calling only (Mumbai & Maharashtra) along with 1GB 28 days Existing Prepaid Customers Rs. 396 – Unlimited Data (1GB/day) & Calls 84 days Rs. 196 – unlimited local calling only (Mumbai & Maharashtra) along with 1GB 28 days All Prepaid ( New & Old) Rs. 148 – Unlimited Local & STD Calls on Idea network only and 300 MB data (4G Handset only) 28 days Rs. 348 – Unlimited Local & STD Calls and 1GB/day (4G handset users only) 28 days Validity Magic – 1 GB data 2-28 days Validity Magic – 1 GB -10 GB data 28 days Rs. 147 – Full Talk Time of Rs. 147 and special tariff of 1.2p/2sec 28 days Existing Postpaid Customers Ultimate Plans – Rs. 349, Rs 499 & Rs. 699 Monthly cycle New Postpaid Customers Discount of Rs. 50 for 6 billing cycles on the above exclusive postpaid Ultimate plans 6 Billing cycle



