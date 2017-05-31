BSNL

BSNL Postpaid Plans 1125 & 1525 revised, Prepaid customers to get Free Data on joining

Tahera Tahir Comment(0)

BSNL Promotional Welcome OfferBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set revise its Postpaid Plans for all its customers starting 1st June only. Just a coupe of weeks ago, BSNL had announced Promotional Adds On plans for its customers offering more Data within the same fixed rentals and now 2 of its Postpaid Plans with high rental are set to revise.

BSNL customers on Postpaid Plan 1125 and Postpaid Plan 1525 would be able to enjoy more data without any increase in the Fixed Monthly Rental. On Plan 1125 BSNL as of now offers 10 GB data per month and on Plan 1525, BSNL offers 30 GB data per month. It will be revised to 20 GB in Plan 1125 and in Plan 1525 the same 30 is now regularised, it will be offered as regular offer now. 

BSNL Postpaid Plans Data OfferApart from Data increase, no other changes are mode to these plans. Just to remind, both Plan 1125 & Plan 1525 offers Unlimited Local & STD calls in Home circle as well as in Roaming (outing & incoming) as well. Also both these plans offer 250 SMS in each billing cycle.

Promotional Welcome Offer 500 or 350 MBAlso BSNL has started offering 500 MB Data for customers joining BSNL via MNP or otherwise in the East Zone. However, in other zones, BSNL is offering 350 MB. The Promotional Welcome Offer of free 500/350 MB data for new connections under prepaid mobile services would be available from 30 May 2017 till 28 August only.


