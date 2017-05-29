BSNL introduces Postpaid Family Plan 299, 4GB data, CUG calling Free and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced as New Postpaid Plan for its customers in Gujarat telecom circle. Named Postpaid Plan Family 299, this Plan could be a best Postpaid Family Plan in country beating the likes of Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans, Airtel MyFamily plan and more

Postpaid Plan Family 299 offers Unlimited Free CUG Calling with family members and can be taken up for up to 4 family member (1 main & 3 add on members). Call charges for all outgoing calls are flat 50p in home circle and would remain the same in roaming as well. BSNL Gujarat is offering 4 GB Data and 400 minutes for all Local & STD calls (valid for calls in Roaming as well) in each billing cycle.

In case, a user require more than 400 minutes of calling & 4 GB each month, BSNL has introduced Special Voice & Data Ads. Interesting thing about these Add Ons is that they will work seamlessly in Roaming as well, both Voice Add Ons and Data Add Ons

There are a 4 Voice Add Ons and 5 Data Add Ons, both starting at just Rs. 120 and offering 350 minutes and 2 GB data respectively.



