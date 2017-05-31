BSNL introduces 4 more Special Tariff Vouchers in Gujarat

Just a couple of days ago, we had informed you about Postpaid Plan 299 launched by BSNL in Gujarat and today once again Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced 4 more Special Tariff Vouchers. Also BSNL had introduced 2 Promotional Combo Vouchers just yesterday which are available for customers across India.

Starting at Rs. 11, the Special Tariff Voucher 11 offers 100 minutes for making Local & STD calls to BSNL network only and having a validity of 90 days, thereby the cost per minute would be 10 p per minute. The Special Tariff Voucher 24 introduced offers 100 minutes for making Local & STD calls to all networks, it also comes with a validity of 90 days. BSNL customers can also activate these vouchers by dialling *444*11# or *444*24# respectively.

The other 2 Special Tariff Voucher offers maximum talk time and data benefits but the validity is restricted. The Special Tariff Voucher 54 offers talk time of Rs. 51 and 10 MB data, however the validity is restricted to just 10 days. The Special Tariff Voucher 101 is offering Full Talk Time of Rs. 101 and comes with a validity of 22 days only, also data offered on this STV is 20 MB only.

All the above mentioned Special Tariff Voucher are available till 22nd August, 2017 only.



