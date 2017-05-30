BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Combo Vouchers and a Full Talk Voucher till 30th June only

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new Combo Vouchers and a Full Talk Time Voucher for its customers across India. All these offers are launched on Promotional basis and are available till 30th June, 2017 only.

BSNL has launched 2 New Combo Vouchers offering Full Talk Time, additional Talk Time for Voice Calls only and lastly Free Data. All the Freebies like additional talk time for voice calls and free data would have a validity of 30 days whereas Full Talk Time would have validity as that of main account only.

Priced at Rs. 331 & Rs. 551, the Promotional Combo Vouchers 331 offer Talk Time of Rs. 331, Rs. 50 as Voice only Talk Time along with 50 MB Data and the Promotional Combo Vouchers 551 offers talk time of Rs. 551, Rs. 100 as Voice only talk time and 100 MB data. Both the Promotional Combo Vouchers have a validity of 30 days.

Also BSNL has launched a Full Talk Time Voucher offering Rs 110 talk time on Top Up of Rs. 110.

Promotional Combo Vouchers 331 & 551

Price the Combo Voucher (in Rs.) Talk Time in Main Account Freebies Freebies Validity 331 331 50 MB Data, Rs. 50 Talk Time for Voice Calls only 30 days 551 551 100 MB Data, Rs. 100 Talk Time for Voice Calls only 30 days

