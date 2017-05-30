BSNL

BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Combo Vouchers and a Full Talk Voucher till 30th June only

Sameer Comment(0)

BSNL Promotional Combo VouchersBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new Combo Vouchers and a Full Talk Time Voucher for its customers across India. All these offers are launched on Promotional basis and are available till 30th June, 2017 only.

BSNL has launched 2 New Combo Vouchers offering Full Talk Time, additional Talk Time for Voice Calls only and lastly Free Data. All the Freebies like additional talk time for voice calls and free data would have a validity of 30 days whereas Full Talk Time would have validity as that of main account only.

BSNL New Promotional Combo VouchersPriced at Rs. 331 & Rs. 551, the Promotional Combo Vouchers 331 offer Talk Time of Rs. 331, Rs. 50 as Voice only Talk Time along with 50 MB Data and the Promotional Combo Vouchers 551 offers talk time of Rs. 551, Rs. 100 as Voice only talk time and 100 MB data. Both the Promotional Combo Vouchers have a validity of 30 days.

Also BSNL has launched a Full Talk Time Voucher offering Rs 110 talk time on Top Up of Rs. 110.

Promotional Combo Vouchers 331 & 551

Price the Combo Voucher (in Rs.)Talk Time in Main AccountFreebiesFreebies Validity
33133150 MB Data, Rs. 50 Talk Time for Voice Calls only30 days
551551100 MB Data, Rs. 100 Talk Time for Voice Calls only30 days

You can check all BSNL Offers at this page.


Related Articles

BSNL

BSNL offers Local On Net Calls @ 15p/min with new STV

Tahera Tahir

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought 2 exciting new Special Tariff Vouchers for its customers in Kolkata telecom circle. Both the new Special Tariff Vouchers offers reduced calling on BSNL’s Local & STD network.

3G BSNL

BSNL launches 3G Wi-FI Router with Shyam Networks for Rs. 5,800

Tahera Tahir

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the largest State owned Telecom operator, has announced the launch of a 3G Wi-Fi Pocket Router in a reverse bundling scheme with Shyam Networks. Dubbed as Winknet MF50, this Wi-Fi Router is similar to the ones launched by Tata Docomo and Vodafone.

BSNL Promotional Combo Vouchers
BSNL tG

BSNL SMS Packs Maharashtra 2012 – Starting with Rs. 13

Tahera Tahir

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers 4 SMS Packs just like any other circle in the Maharashtra & Goa circle. Starting with Rs. 13 SMS Pack which offers All Local & National SMS at just 5p/SMS, the highest price SMS Pack in Maharashtra is for Rs. 53.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *