Airtel

Bharti Airtel regularises Unlimited Offers but for new 4G Smartphone users only

Airtel 4G New Handset Users Offer 2017

Bharti Airtel has been the most aggressive among the incumbents when it comes to fighting with Reliance Jio’s Unlimited Offers. Reliance had launched Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer offering 90 days extension of its free Services and Airtel too came with its counter offers and now when the dust has somewhat settled, Airtel has regularised the 4G Unlimited Offers for its prospective customers.

Any new user joining Airtel Network with a 4G handset or an existing user upgrading to a 4G handset is eligible for the offer and since this is more like an acquisition offer, the offer would be available only once. Airtel customers recharging with these packs can continue to avail other offers as available after expiry of these offers.

Coming to the offer now, Airtel has regularised Unlimited 4G 399, Unlimited 4G 244, Unlimited 4G 349 and Unlimited 4G 149 plans. We had already reported about the last two plans earlier this month and now will explain the Unlimited 399 & Unlimited 244 Packs only.

The Unlimited 399 Pack will offer Unlimited Local & STD Calls (subject to fair usage Commercial Use policy) along with 1 GB data per day (only available for 4G handsets with 4G Sim) with a validity 70 days.

The Unlimited 244 Pack will offer Unlimited Local and STD Airtel mobile calls (subject to fair usage Commercial Use policy) along 1 GB data per day (only available for 4G handsets with 4G Sim) with a validity of 70 days.

Both the packs for Old 4G users would offer just 1 GB data and that too for 28 days only on 4G handset and on non 4G handset, these will offer just 250 MB & 50 MB only.

Price of STV (in Rs.)Benefits for New 4G Handset only
399Unlimited Local & STD Calls (subject to fair usage Commercial Use policy) along with 1 GB data per day (only available for 4G handsets with 4G Sim) with a validity 70 days.
244Unlimited Local and STD Airtel mobile Calls (subject to fair usage Commercial Use policy) along 1 GB data per day (only available for 4G handsets with 4G Sim) with a validity of 70 days.

The Fair Usage Policy for calls is same as unlimited 349 & Unlimited 149 Packs only :

  • 3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or
  • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
  • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
  • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

