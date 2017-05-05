Airtel tG

Bharti Airtel brings 4G Special Acquisition Offers 2 to take on Reliance Jio

Bharti Airtel has launched “4G Special Acquisition Offers 2” aiming to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio’s onslaught. Ever since Reliance Jio has unleashed their 4G Plans, the incumbents are leaving no stone unturned to match up with the Plans but Airtel has been the most aggressive among the all.

Under the new “4G Special Acquisition Offers 2” Airtel has launched 2 Plans priced at Rs. 149 & Rs. 349 respectively. Like their previous plans, the new plans are also bucketed as per the Handset of the subscriber, in case a user has a 4G handset, the Rs. 149 Plan would offer Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls along with 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days and Rs. 349 would offer Unlimited Local & STD calls along with 1 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days.

However if a user does not have a 4G Handset, Rs. 149 Plan would offer Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls along with 1 GB data with a validity of 28 days and similarly, Rs. 349 would offer Unlimited Local & STD calls along with 1 GB data (per day) with a validity of 28 days.

PlanRs. 149Rs. 349
For 4G Handset usersFor Non 4G Handset UsersFor 4G Handset UsersFor Non 4G Handset Users
Calling BenefitsUnlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile CallsUnlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile CallsUnlimited Local & STD CallsUnlimited Local & STD Calls
Data Benefits2GB (2G/3G/4G)1GB (2G/3G/4G)1 GB per day (2G/3G/4G)1 GB ((2G/3G/4G)
Validity28 Days28 Days28 Days28 Days

Here are the Price of the STV as per the Circle

CirclePrice of the Airtel to Airtel PlanPrice of the All Local & National Calls Plan
Andhra Pradesh144344
Assam145351
Bihar146351
Chennai145345
Delhi144344
Gujarat144344
Haryana145345
Himachal Pradesh145345
J&K146346
Karnataka143343
Kerala151351
Kolkata144344
Madhya Pradesh152352
Maharashtra143343
Mumbai145347
North East145351
Orissa147347
Punjab145345
Rajasthan143343
Tamil Nadu145345
UP – East146349
UP – West151351
West Bengal144344

 Also these plans are subject to Fair Usage Policy which means any use which is in excess of the following:

  • 3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or
  • 1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or
  • 300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or
  • Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Since Airtel do not have 3G service in Kerala, user would be able to use these packs on 2G & 4G only, however in the rest of the circles, the plans would work on all the Networks i.e. 2G or 3G or 4G.


