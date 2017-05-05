Bharti Airtel has launched “4G Special Acquisition Offers 2” aiming to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio’s onslaught. Ever since Reliance Jio has unleashed their 4G Plans, the incumbents are leaving no stone unturned to match up with the Plans but Airtel has been the most aggressive among the all.

Under the new “4G Special Acquisition Offers 2” Airtel has launched 2 Plans priced at Rs. 149 & Rs. 349 respectively. Like their previous plans, the new plans are also bucketed as per the Handset of the subscriber, in case a user has a 4G handset, the Rs. 149 Plan would offer Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls along with 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days and Rs. 349 would offer Unlimited Local & STD calls along with 1 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days.

However if a user does not have a 4G Handset, Rs. 149 Plan would offer Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls along with 1 GB data with a validity of 28 days and similarly, Rs. 349 would offer Unlimited Local & STD calls along with 1 GB data (per day) with a validity of 28 days.

Plan Rs. 149 Rs. 349 For 4G Handset users For Non 4G Handset Users For 4G Handset Users For Non 4G Handset Users Calling Benefits Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls Unlimited Local & STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile Calls Unlimited Local & STD Calls Unlimited Local & STD Calls Data Benefits 2GB (2G/3G/4G) 1GB (2G/3G/4G) 1 GB per day (2G/3G/4G) 1 GB ((2G/3G/4G) Validity 28 Days 28 Days 28 Days 28 Days

Here are the Price of the STV as per the Circle

Circle Price of the Airtel to Airtel Plan Price of the All Local & National Calls Plan Andhra Pradesh 144 344 Assam 145 351 Bihar 146 351 Chennai 145 345 Delhi 144 344 Gujarat 144 344 Haryana 145 345 Himachal Pradesh 145 345 J&K 146 346 Karnataka 143 343 Kerala 151 351 Kolkata 144 344 Madhya Pradesh 152 352 Maharashtra 143 343 Mumbai 145 347 North East 145 351 Orissa 147 347 Punjab 145 345 Rajasthan 143 343 Tamil Nadu 145 345 UP – East 146 349 UP – West 151 351 West Bengal 144 344

Also these plans are subject to Fair Usage Policy which means any use which is in excess of the following:

3000 minutes outgoing calls in 28 days period or

1200 minutes outgoing calls in a 7 days period or

300 minutes of outgoing calls within a single day or

Calling 100 unique numbers with a period of 7 days

Since Airtel do not have 3G service in Kerala, user would be able to use these packs on 2G & 4G only, however in the rest of the circles, the plans would work on all the Networks i.e. 2G or 3G or 4G.



