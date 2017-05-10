Reliance Jio has introduced a Promotional 100% Cashback offer for new users looking forward to buy a JioFi for their data needs. As reported by many publications online, the Reliance Jio Cash Back Offer for JioFi Dongle is also available for users who don’t have an Old Dongle to exchange but with a twist.

Even tough the offer sounds very exciting, there is not much on offer by Reliance Jio, it looks like it is just a marketing gimmick to increase customer base. You need to read till end to know the complete details of the offer. The Reliance Jio 100% Cash Back Offer for JioFi Dongle is bucketed in two categories:

Type of User Maximum Amount of Cash Back available User who have an Old Dongle for Exchange 100% Cash Back on the Price of the Dongle only i.e. Rs. 2010 over a period of 10 months. User who don’t have an Old Dongle for Exchange 50 % Cash Back on the Price of the Dongle only i.e. Rs. 1005 over a period of 5 months.

So now you have understood the amount of Cash Back you are eligible for, let now go through the complete process to be followed earn this cash back. As per the Terms & Conditions published on Reliance Jio’s website, the Offer is being run by Reliance Retail till stock lasts and not by Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Anyways here is how you can get a JioFi Dongle and claim your Cash Back:

Step 1 – The first and foremost, you need to buy a JioFi Dongle on Jio.com only (as per the T&C published).

Step 2 – Now you need a Jio sim card, for this you need to wait till your JioFi arrives and visit any Jio store (you will have to anyways visit a Jio Store to avail the Cash Back Offer) and complete KYC (carry all you documents) and get a Jio sim. Don’t forget taking your Old Dongle with you in case you want to avail the 100% Cash Back Offer otherwise you will get just 50% Cash Back Offer only.

Step 3 – Now you have with you a Jio sim & JioFi, you will need to do a FRC (First Recharge) of minimum Rs. 408 which will give you Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan benefits with tariff validity of 84 days from the date of recharge.

Step 4 – Here you are with a JioFi Dongle getting 1 GB per day till the next 84 days but where is the Cash Back? To get a JioFi and activate it, you have spend Rs. 1999 + Rs. 408 = Rs. 2407 but you will get cash back starting the end of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer i.e. after 84 days.

Step 5 – After 84th day, your cash back offer would come in to effect i.e. you will be eligible for Cash Back. If at the time of availing this offer, you had exchanged your Old Dongle, you will get 5GB 4G data worth Rs 201 top up with each recharge for the next 10 consecutive months till 31st March 2018. And in case you had not exchanged any Old Dongle, you will get 5GB 4G data worth Rs 201 top up with each recharge for the next 5 consecutive months till 31st March 2018.

Ah did i forget to tell you that after the expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, you need to compulsorily recharge with at least Rs. 149 to avail either the 100% cash back offer or 50% cash back offer. As per the T&C, each of these 5 or 10 vouchers will be credited to the customer’s account when the customer does a monthly recharge only.

All in all this is more like a marketing gimmick to increase user base and not meaningful cash back is being offered by Reliance Jio. After reading the whole story, would still go for a JioFi Dongle or might just ignore the offer. You can buy the JioFi Dongle at this link and read the complete T&C as well.



