You are here: Home // Vodafone // Vodafone revises its 3G Packs in Delhi, 10GB now comes for Rs. 1847

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Vodafone





After the recent auctions everyone was speculating about the hike in tariffs but nobody was expecting such a steep hike. Almost all operators in India have now revised their 2G as well 3G Plans. There is hike of as much as 50% and it seems that the Digital India initiative of Government of India will be a distant dream soon.

Here on this page we are discussing and compiling the recent hike made by Vodafone for its 3G Data Customers in Delhi circle. Vodafone offers 3G Plans starting as low as Rs. 11 for a day offering just 30MB and now they have extended to Rs. 1847 offering 10GB Internet. Earlier the same 3G Recharge was available for Rs. 1255 offering 10 GB.

Vodafone 3G Internet Recharge Rs. 1255 that used to offer 10 GB now offers just 6GB for 28 days. Similarly, 1GB 3G Plan that used to come for Rs. 255 now comes for Rs. 297 and offers the same Data – 1GB for 28 days. Also there is a 3G Plans that comes with 90 days validity and offers 3 GB data for Rs. 857.

Vodafone 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – Vodafone Internet Plans 3G Recharge

MRP (in Rs.) Benefits Validity (in Days) 11 30 MB 1 37 100 MB 3 65 200 MB 7 95 300 MB 10 147 375 MB 28 255 650 MB 28 297 1 GB 28 397 1.5 GB 28 455 1.7 GB 28 497 2 GB 28 655* 2.5 GB 28 697* 3 GB 28 855* 3.5 GB 28 857* 3 GB 90 897* 4 GB 28 1097* 5 GB 28 1255* 6 GB 28 1547* 8 GB 28 1847* 10 GB 28

*These plans offers Unlimited Benefit @ 40kbps after the limit usage.

The recent hike has made the 3G services out of bound of common man. In case you are looking for revised 2G Plans for Delhi circle, you can visit this page.



