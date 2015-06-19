You are here: Home // Vodafone // Vodafone 2G to cost more in Delhi, STV 175 revised to offer just 700MB data for 21 days

After the recent auctions everyone was speculating about the hike in tariffs but nobody was expecting such a steep hike. Almost all operators in India have now revised their 2G as well 3G Plans. There is hike of as much as 50% and it seems that the Digital India initiative of Government of India will be a distant dream soon. Vodafone too has joined other operators and hiked its 2G as well 3G Data Tariffs.

Vodafone offers almost 8 2G Net Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. These packs starts at Rs. 17 and now ends at Rs. 296. The 1GB 2G Plan that was available for Rs. 175 has now been revised and will now cost Rs. 195, however the validity remains the same at 28 days.

In Rs. 175 users will now get 700 MB Data for just 21 days instead of 1GB as was available earlier. Also there are Unlimited Plans (with FUP) available for Rs. 249 and Rs. 296 offering 2GB Unlimited Data and 3GB Unlimited Data respectively. (After 2GB and 3GB speed will be throttled).

Vodafone 2G Plans Delhi 2015 – Vodafone Internet Recharge Pack 2G

MRP (in Rs.) Benefits Validity (in Days) 17 70 MB 2 35 140 MB 4 75 300 MB 7 125 500 MB 14 129 Unlimited BBM 30 175 700 MB 21 195 1 GB 28 249* 2GB UL 28 296* 3GB UL 28 399 Unlimited BIS 30

