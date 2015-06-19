You are here: Home // Reliance GSM // Reliance 3G Packs also get a revision in Delhi-NCR

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Reliance GSM





The High Spectrum Auction prices has swept each and every operator in India. Ever since the auctions concluded, every body was talking about a hike and we think the time has come as all the operators across the country have revised/increased the tariffs in the Data segment. Reliance too have joined others in this exercise and have revised its Data Tariffs for Delhi as well as other circles. This post will take care of only the 3G Internet Plans of Reliance GSM in Delhi telecom circle.

Reliance offers more than 10 3G Plans, the least is priced at Rs. 74 offering 500 MB GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook & Twitter for 7 days. The maximum priced 3G Internet Data Pack for Reliance GSM customers in Delhi is Rs. 849 offering 7GB Unlimited (with Speed FUP) 3G data for 28 days.

Reliance some time last year introduced 3G like 2G concept offering 3G Data in the price of 2G. However we have observed over the years that Reliance introduce amazing schemes to acquire customers first but within a short span of time, the schemes are withdrawn or the same scheme comes with a higher price (market price only)

So last year, Reliance was offering 1GB 3G Data in just Rs. 123 but now in Rs. 123 one will get only 400 MB GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp for 14 days. Reliance still have one of the cheapest 3G Packs in Delhi, most operators are offering 1GB 3G in range of Rs. 290-300 where Reliance is offering 2 GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp with a validity of 28 days for just Rs. 246.

Then there are packs which offer Talk Time as well Data thereby reducing the effective price of the Data. We have noticed 2 such packs – 3G Data Pack 247 & 3G Data Pack 448.

Reliance 3G Plans Delhi 2015 – 3G Internet Data Packs Delhi

MRP (in Rs.) Benefits Validity (in Days) 74 500 MB GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook & Twitter 7 95 1 GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook & Twitter 7 123 400 MB GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 14 177 600 MB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 197 1.25 GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 246 2 GB 3G Data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 247 1.25 GB 3G data & 100 Talk Time & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 375 2.5 GB 3G data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 448 2 GB 3G data & 200 Promotional Talk Time 28 449 3.5 GB 3G data & Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 492 3GB 3G data (post 3/10kb) 28 649 6.5 GB 3G data 56 849 7GB Unlimited 3G data 28

Please Note : Reliance GSM do not offer GOOD coverage in and around Delhi, please make sure you have good 3G reception in your area before opting for any of the their 3G Packs.

In case you are looking for 2G Plans of Reliance in Delhi, visit this page.



