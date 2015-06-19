You are here: Home // Reliance GSM // Check out the revised and updated Reliance 2G Data Plans for Delhi

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Reliance GSM





The High Spectrum Auction prices has swept each and every operator in India. Ever since the auctions concluded, every body was talking about a hike and we think the time has come as all the operators across the country have revised/increased the tariffs in the Data segment. Reliance too has joined others in this exercise and have revised its Data Tariffs for Delhi as well as other circles. This post will take care of only the 2G Internet Plans of Reliance GSM in Delhi telecom circle.

Reliance offers about 15 2G Plans for its customers in Delhi. Starting at Rs. 5 for a day pack offering 25 MB, the other 2G Internet Packs extend up to Rs. 399 for Unlimited 2G Data for 84 days. 1 GB 2G Data on Reliance GSM cost Rs. 127 in Delhi circle, validity of this pack is 30 days.

Reliance offers 3 Unlimited 2G Internet Data Packs in Delhi – Rs. 178, Rs. 219 & Rs. 399 offering Unlimited 2G Data for 28 days, 45 days and 84 days respectively. A couple of weeks back the STV 149 used to offer Unlimited 2G data, unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp, all voice tariff @ 1p/sec for 30 days but now STV 178 has taken over.

Reliance 2G Plan Delhi 2015 – 2G Internet Data Packs Delhi

MRP (in Rs.) Benefits Validity (in Days) 5 25 MB 2G data 1 9 50 MB 3G data,Voice tariff @ 1p/sec (L+N), SMS@50p/sms (L+N) 1 14 150 MB 3 25 1 GB 2 27 200 MB 2G data 7 39 500 MB 2G data 5 42 200 MB 3G 7 51 500 MB 2G data, Unlimited Facebook & Twitter 10 99 1.5 GB 2G data, Unlimited Facebook & Twitter 21 119 2 GB 2G data, Unlimited Facebook Twitter & WhatsApp 28 127 1 GB 30 149 3 GB 2G data, Unlimited Facebook, Twitter & WhatsApp 28 178 Unlimited 2G data 28 219 Unlimited 2G data 45 399 Unlimited 2G data 84

Reliance also offers Smart Recharges (we can’t understand what so smart in these) – they offer Data as well as flat rate for the Voice Calls @ 1p/sec for 90 days. There are 2 such packs for each 2G as well as 3G customers.

MRP (in Rs.) Benefits Validity (in Days) 282 6 GB of 2G Data. Voice tariff @1p/s 90 442 3 GB of 3G Data. Voice tariff @1p/s 90 482 15 GB of 2G Data. Voice tariff @1p/s 90 742 6 GB of 3G Data. Voice tariff @1p/s 90

