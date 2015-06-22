You are here: Home // Android // One Plus One arrives on Flipkart, Open Sale for Mi 4i and more

Posted - by Tahera Tahir



Category : Android





If you are looking forward to buy One Plus One any time soon, you can do so on Flipkart.com as well. Starting today, One Plus One will be available on Flipkart.com. Also interested buyers can exchange their Old Smartphone with a brand new One Plus One and enjoy up to Rs. 10000 exchange bonus.

As a part of the Flipkart’s “Big App Shopping Days” offer, One Plus One 64GB (Standstone Black) will be available at a reduced price of Rs. 19,998, apart from the exchange offer. This offer will run through 22nd June, 2015 to 24th June, 2015 after which it will be available at Rs. Rs 21,999 only. Also in the comings week, the 16GB model will also make its way to the Flipkart at the price of Rs. 18,999.

Launched in India in December last year, One Plus One was intially available via Invite only system on Amazon.in. Later it went to open sale system where no invitees were required and now the same will be available on Flipkart.com as well.

Apart from this offer, Flipkart is offering for Lenovo A6000 Plus @ Rs. 6999 and Lenovo A7000 @ Rs. 8999 without any prior registration, Moto E (2nd Gen) for Rs. 6999, Xiaomi Mi 4i (Grey and White) for Rs. 12,999 under open sale.

