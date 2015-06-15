You are here: Home // MTS // MTS revises its Postpaid MBlaze packs now in Gujarat, introduces a 1999 Plan as well

MTS India has revised its Postpaid Packs for MBlaze customers in the Gujarat Telecom Circle. This revision comes days after MTS revised its Data Offering for the people of Rajasthan. Also MTS has introduced a new Postpaid MBlaze Plan aimed at users with High Data Usage.

Starting with the least priced MTS Mblaze Plan for Gujarat circle, MTS has withdrawn the Rs. 444 Postpaid Plan that used to offers 3GB Data for 1 month. Similarly, MBlaze Plan 550 and MBlaze Plan 700 also stands withdrawn, however these have been reintroduced with price hike. The MBlaze Plan Rs. 550 will now be available for Rs. 599 and MBlaze Plan Rs. 700 will now be available for Rs. 799 offering the same data as before i.e. 10 GB Unlimited with FUP and 14GB Unlimited with FUP respectively.

Keeping in mind the High Data Usage customers, MTS has introduced MBlaze Plan 1999 that is going to offer 30GB Unlimited Data with reduced Speed after FUP.

MTS MBlaze Gujarat Plans 2015 – MBlaze Data Plans Postpaid Gujarat

Rental (Rs.) Free Usage Validity Fair Usage Policy 444 3 GB 1 Month Post 3 GB usage @ 40p/MB 550 599 10 GB UL 1 Month 5 GB Day + 5 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps* 700 799 14 GB UL 1 Month 7 GB Day + 7 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps* 999 24 GB UL 1 Month 12 GB Day + 12 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps* 1999 30 GB UL 1 Month Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps *Night time usage is applicable from 12AM to 8 AM

Service Tax (S.T.) will be levied over and above Postpaid rental as per applicable rates.

Also MTS offers MBlaze Add On’s that provide additional Data in case the existing limits are exhausted. Starting at mere Rs. 50 for 500 MB additional data, these extend till Rs. 250. Here are full details:

MRP (Rs.) Usage Validity Fair Usage Policy 50* 500 MB UL Till end of bill cycle Speeds will be revised to 32 Kbps once threshold usage is exceeded. * Applicable to all Unlimited Plan Users only. Service Tax as applicable. 75* 1 GB UL Till end of bill cycle 125* 2 GB UL Till end of bill cycle 275* 5 GB UL Till end of bill cycle

MTS has been increasing its Data Tariffs across India. Tough it did not participate in the recent auctions but its loss is widening with each passing quarter and they have a lot of pressure on their Balance Sheet now. In order to overcome, it is in their Interest to increase the Data Tariff which they have been doing lately in each circle where they operate.



