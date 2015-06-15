MTS India has revised its Postpaid Packs for MBlaze customers in the Gujarat Telecom Circle. This revision comes days after MTS revised its Data Offering for the people of Rajasthan. Also MTS has introduced a new Postpaid MBlaze Plan aimed at users with High Data Usage.
Starting with the least priced MTS Mblaze Plan for Gujarat circle, MTS has withdrawn the Rs. 444 Postpaid Plan that used to offers 3GB Data for 1 month. Similarly, MBlaze Plan 550 and MBlaze Plan 700 also stands withdrawn, however these have been reintroduced with price hike. The MBlaze Plan Rs. 550 will now be available for Rs. 599 and MBlaze Plan Rs. 700 will now be available for Rs. 799 offering the same data as before i.e. 10 GB Unlimited with FUP and 14GB Unlimited with FUP respectively.
Keeping in mind the High Data Usage customers, MTS has introduced MBlaze Plan 1999 that is going to offer 30GB Unlimited Data with reduced Speed after FUP.
MTS MBlaze Gujarat Plans 2015 – MBlaze Data Plans Postpaid Gujarat
|Rental (Rs.)
|Free Usage
|Validity
|Fair Usage Policy
|444
|3 GB
|1 Month
|Post 3 GB usage @ 40p/MB
|550 599
|10 GB UL
|1 Month
|5 GB Day + 5 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps*
|700 799
|14 GB UL
|1 Month
|7 GB Day + 7 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps*
|999
|24 GB UL
|1 Month
|12 GB Day + 12 GB Night. Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps*
|1999
|30 GB UL
|1 Month
|Post Bundled Usage speed to throttle @ 32Kbps
|*Night time usage is applicable from 12AM to 8 AM
Service Tax (S.T.) will be levied over and above Postpaid rental as per applicable rates.
Also MTS offers MBlaze Add On’s that provide additional Data in case the existing limits are exhausted. Starting at mere Rs. 50 for 500 MB additional data, these extend till Rs. 250. Here are full details:
|MRP (Rs.)
|Usage
|Validity
|Fair Usage Policy
|50*
|500 MB UL
|Till end of bill cycle
|Speeds will be revised to 32 Kbps once threshold usage is exceeded. * Applicable to all Unlimited Plan Users only. Service Tax as applicable.
|75*
|1 GB UL
|Till end of bill cycle
|125*
|2 GB UL
|Till end of bill cycle
|275*
|5 GB UL
|Till end of bill cycle
MTS has been increasing its Data Tariffs across India. Tough it did not participate in the recent auctions but its loss is widening with each passing quarter and they have a lot of pressure on their Balance Sheet now. In order to overcome, it is in their Interest to increase the Data Tariff which they have been doing lately in each circle where they operate.