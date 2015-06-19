You are here: Home // LG // LG launches G4 in India for Rs. 51,000

As expected, LG Mobiles has today officially launched the G4, its flagship for 2015 in India at a price of Rs. 51,000. The device was launched by legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan at the function hosted in Mumbai today. The device went in pre order earlier this month on LG.com as well as with the Offline Retailer, Mahesh Telecom.

LG G4 features 5.5 Inch Quad HD Display with 538 ppi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor with X10 LTE, 16MP rear camera featuring f/1.8 with LDAF & OIS 2.0 and a 8MP Selfie camera at the front, Android 5.1 Lollipop, 3,000 mAh removable battery, 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage and mamoth 2TB external card support.

For connectivity it has the usual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, Glonass, HDMI SlimPort(4K) and NFC. The LG G4 despite being the flag ship device comes with Dual SIM capabilities and both the sim slots supports 4G LTE.

The LG G4 is available in India in Black, Brown and Red colors only along with Premium Leather Finish.



